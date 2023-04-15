Physical spring set to close out today





FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Sam Pittman has been forthcoming about his approach to spring football training for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The University of Arkansas has gone through a more physical 14 workouts than one year ago, with a solid amount of live tacking and more rugged football than the Razorbacks engaged in last spring.

"We're finding out a little bit more about our football team because I've decided that I'm going to quit worrying about things that you worry about when you scrimmage and just go out there and try to make our team better," Pittman said on April 4.

The culmination of the more physical brand of training will take place today when the Hogs conduct their Red-White spring showcase, a controlled scrimmage open to the public at Reynolds Razorback Stadium at noon. The showcase will stream live on ESPN-Plus and the SEC Network-Plus.

Pittman has intentionally kept his comments about the format short and sweet, the better to drive home his point about getting back to old-fashioned football after a 7-6 season in 2022.

"We're going to scrimmage and we're going to play our ball," Pittman said Tuesday in his last media appearance. "It's not a game-type situation. ... I think the fans will really like it because we're rolling out there and getting busy."

Pittman also said the schemes the Razorbacks will show on both sides of the ball under new coordinators Dan Enos and Travis Williams will be true to styles and not staged for TV to hide formations and schemes.

"I mean, everybody knows what Dan did, you know what I mean?" Pittman said. "Everybody knows what T-Will [Williams] did over at UCF [Central Florida]. So we're really not interested in hiding anything. We're just trying to get better, so we'll roll the ball out there and we'll have a good scrimmage."

The first segment of live tackling, with the quarterbacks obviously off limits, will pit senior quarterback KJ Jefferson and the top offense against the second-team defense. Then the defensive starters will square off against the second offense, which has most recently featured transfer junior Jacolby Criswell and bonus-year senior Cade Fortin vying for the quarterback job. Finally, the third-teamers will square off, and the depth the Razorbacks are accruing at several spots -- like tailback, defensive end and cornerback -- will be evident in that period.

The next set of live work will pit the top units on both sides of the ball, followed by second-teamers and then the third units. UA officials do not expect to keep track of scoring or statistics, but media members will be on hand to tally and provide context.

There will be one segment of kickoffs, some punt-team work and around nine field goals at some points of the workout, Pittman said.

It will be the first open scrimmaging of the 15 practices of spring for the Razorbacks.

"I'd say the biggest deal here is to basically show everybody that we're filling the gaps that aren't coming back from last year," senior center Beaux Limmer said.

The Hogs are looking to find replacements for tackles Luke Jones and Dalton Wagner and center Ricky Stromberg on the offensive line. The front has undergone shuffling and will likely feature Devon Manuel and Patrick Kutas at the tackle spots and a combination of Joshua Braun, Ty'Kieast Crawford and E'Marion Harris at right guard, the position Limmer held before moving to center. The most veteran lineman, Brady Latham, will likely hold down his normal left guard spot.

"The biggest thing is to prove to the fans that we're not going to skip a beat, and we'll be just as good, if not better, than we were last year," Limmer said.

The Razorbacks, on paper, could match depth and talent at quarterback and in the offensive backfield -- paced by the returning trio of Raheim Sanders, AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion -- with just about any major college team. Lately, Pittman has extolled defensive end and linebacker play and expressed growing confidence in cornerbacks and receivers.

"I've been really pleased with how those linebackers are running and attacking," Pittman said last week after explaining that the deep defensive end corps dominated a major scrimmage April 1.

"The game is about blocking and tackling, and we've got to figure out who can do that, and you can't do that if you're in a thud all the time. So I understand why everybody does, and I understood why I did. We had a veteran team. But it's hard for somebody to get from second team to first team if you're not letting them play the game. Anyway, it's been a lot of fun in the spring."

A handful of players will be held out or limited due to injury, several of them who are returning from surgeries and others like defensive tackle Cam Ball, linebacker Mani Powell,and receiver Jaedon Wilson, who have been dinged up during the spring. Pittman said after the major scrimmage on April 1 that none of the players injured in spring should miss time when training camp opens in August.

Williams' calling card has been super aggressive pressuring tactics, which are more available because of the coaching staff's trust in playing man coverage on the edges with a solid rotation at cornerback featuring Dwight McGlothern, Quincey McAdoo, LaDarrius Bishop, Lorando Johnson, freshman Jaylon Braxton and incoming transfer Jaheim Singletary.

Safety Hudson Clark said he hopes the "high energy" presence Williams and new assistants Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson have brought to the defense shines through today.

"It's a defense that flies around and gets everybody to the ball and just has fun out there," Clark said.

Redshirt freshman tight end Ty Washington said his unit -- led by senior Nathan Bax, Washington and freshman Luke Hasz, who is having a huge spring -- is out to show there's more depth and talent than analysts are saying.

"Just show them that we're still going strong to be honest," Washington said of what he hopes to show fans today. "I think we're the youngest group on the field. Age, in my book, it doesn't matter. If you can ball, you can ball. I just want to show everybody that the tight end room is stronger than ever."

The NCAA transfer portal also opens today, with the Razorbacks having at least eight available scholarships to fill. Pittman said he hopes to keep the existing roster intact.

