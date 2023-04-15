Sections
Plane crash in Fulton County kills 1

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:10 a.m.

A small plane crashed Thursday in Fulton County, killing the only occupant, authorities said.

The plane crashed north of Hardy about 2 p.m. in what is known as the "quarry," according to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell.

Deputies responded to the scene near Gut Creek Bridge and found a single-engine aircraft, Fulton County Sheriff Jake Smith told KAIT-TV. The only occupant died. The victim's name has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

