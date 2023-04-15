Prosecutors reveal trail in arrest of leak suspect





BOSTON -- A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court Friday as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect.

Among the revelations: That the platform Discord provided information that helped lead the FBI to guardsman Jack Teixeira, and that Teixeira used his government computer to search for the word "leak" on the day last week when news media reports revealed that classified documents had been improperly disclosed.

President Joe Biden said the government was working to determine "the validity" of the leaked documents. In the meantime, he said in a White House statement, "I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies."

Friday's new details about the highest-profile intelligence leak in years shed light on how investigators came to zero in on Teixeira, 21, even though a motive for the disclosures remains publicly unexplained. The Justice Department has said its investigation is continuing, and the Pentagon, which earlier in the week called it a serious national security breach, said it would conduct its own review of access to sensitive intelligence to prevent a similar leak in the future.

Teixeira appeared in federal court in Boston to face charges, under the Espionage Act, of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information.

Teixeira was wearing a beige prison-issued outfit and was handcuffed. He sat next to his lawyer, looked around the room, and nodded at his family in the first row.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy asked Teixeira whether he understood that he has the right to be silent. Teixeira answered yes. The judge reminded him, "Your words can be used against you."

At the end of the proceedings, Teixeira's father shouted, "Love you, Jack!" The suspect responded, "Love you, too, Dad."

Teixeira did not enter a plea, but a federal magistrate judge ordered him jailed until a detention hearing next week.

The court appearance came less than 24 hours after Teixeira was arrested Thursday by heavily armed tactical agents following a weeklong criminal investigation into the disclosure of the government records, a breach that exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments on the war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

"This is not just about taking home documents. That is, of course, itself illegal. But this is about the transmission, both the unlawful retention and the transmission of the documents. Everyone knows here that the documents in the end were transmitted," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday at the Justice Department.

Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games and where Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favorite memes.

FOLLOWING THE STEPS

The eight-page court affidavit details several steps in the FBI investigation, including an interview Monday with a Discord user familiar with Teixeira's online posts.

The document does not identify the person or say the person was located. But the source told the FBI that a username linked to Teixeira began posting what appeared to be classified information roughly in December in an online chat that the user said was meant for the discussion of geopolitical affairs and past and current wars.

The person provided the FBI with basic identifying information about Teixeira, including that he called himself "Jack," claimed to be part of the Air National Guard and appeared to live in Massachusetts, according to the affidavit.

Billing records the FBI subsequently obtained from Discord, which has said it was cooperating with the bureau, helped lead investigators to Teixeira, according to the FBI affidavit.

The person also told the FBI that Teixeira switched from typing out documents in his possession to taking them home and photographing them because he "had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace."

That's different from what posters have told The Associated Press and other media outlets, saying the user they would call "the O.G." started posting images of documents because he was annoyed other users weren't taking him seriously.

Teixeira, whom The New York Times identified before his arrest, oversaw a group on Discord named Thug Shaker Central. Members of the group indicated that Teixeira lectured members on the importance of staying abreast of world events.

Thug Shaker Central drew roughly two dozen enthusiasts who talked about their favorite types of guns and also shared memes and jokes. The group also held a running discussion on wars that included talk of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On April 6, after the documents began to be made public through news reports, Teixeira used his government computer to search classified intelligence reporting for the word "leak."

The agent also said "there is reason to believe" Teixeira used his security clearance to search "for classified reporting regarding the U.S. intelligence community's assessment of the identity of the individual" who leaked the documents.

The Justice Department has not declared a particular motive. Accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.

DAMAGE CONTROL

The Biden administration has scrambled to contain the potential diplomatic and military fallout from the leaks since they were first reported, moving to reassure allies and assess the scope of damage.

The classified documents -- which have not been individually authenticated in public by U.S. officials -- range from briefing slides mapping out Ukrainian military positions to assessments of international support for Ukraine and other sensitive topics, including under what circumstances Russian President Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons.

The leak of dozens of pages also upset senior Ukrainian officials, who had sought to keep details of their military's vulnerabilities hidden as Russia's war with Ukraine grinds on in its second year. The Washington Post reviewed approximately 300 photos of classified documents, most of which have not been made public.

Classified documents have strict guidelines on how they must be handled, secured and destroyed. They are required to be kept in secure facilities, protocols Teixeira would have violated if copies were taken to his house.

It still has not been disclosed how Teixeira, an information technology specialist, is believed to have obtained the documents, or what safeguards had been in place.

National Guard units perform some support services for active-duty units, including intelligence support for senior military officials, one U.S. official said. In that case, Teixeira could have had access to the kinds of highly classified documents that he is alleged to have shared with his fellow members on the Discord server, the official said.

The FBI said he has held a top secret security clearance since 2021 with access to highly classified programs.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement issued after the arrest, said the Pentagon would conduct a review of its "intelligence access, accountability and control procedures" to prevent such a leak from happening again.

At the Justice Department, Garland noted government officials and others who have clearance to review classified documents sign agreements that "acknowledge the importance to national security of not disclosing those documents."

"We intend to send that message: how important it is to our national security," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Alanna Durkin Richer, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Lindsay Whitehurst and Tara Copp of The Associated Press, by Mariya Manzhos, Devlin Barrett and John Wagner of The Washington Post and by Charlie Savage and Glenn Thrush of The New York Times.





Thomas Dufault, stepfather of Jack Teixeira, and Dawn Dufault (center), Teixeira’s mother, leave federal court Friday in Boston after her son faced charges under the Espionage Act. (The New York Times/Sophie Park)





