Quilt Society meets, plans for summer

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met April 12 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall at Stuttgart with six members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "Sometimes I think maybe I should do something else besides sewing ... then I realize how silly I'm being and go back to my sewing."

The March minutes and treasurer's report were given. April Birthday greetings were extended to three members, according to a news release.

A thank-you note was read from a woman thanking the group for their entries and interest in the arts festival. She said it was very successful with many more entries than in past years. The tribute to Joyce Dempsey was also well received, according to the release.

A report was given on the Summer Quilt Day Camp to be held at the church on June 22-24. The only fee to register will be 10 bags of 1-pound dry beans for the ICCM Food Bank for each day attended. Everyone will bring their own sack lunch. The group will have more information on this at the next meeting.

Show and Share:

A member is finishing up a lap robe. Another showed several blocks she is making for a baby rag quilt. A member had several pieces of fabric for a giveaway. They quickly found a new home.

The next meeting will be the Sit n' Sew on May 10 at the church.

"Bring your project and lunch and join us," a spokesman said.