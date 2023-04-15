Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS xxx

MEET 158-527 (30%)

LEE'S LOCK Secret Oath in the 11th

BEST BET Fabulous Fanny in the second

LONG SHOT Immoral in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

R DOC*** is taking a significant drop for the leading trainer, and he switches to the top rider and is adding blinkers. EGO has been compromised by recent troubled trips, and he is dropping out of a stronger starter allowance. SONO GRATO is plunging in class for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen following a pair of eighth-place finishes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 R Doc;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

3 Ego;Cabrera;Broberg;5-2

7 Sono Grato;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

4 Trivista;Murrill;Sharp;3-1

2 Boldish;Pedroza;Moquett;10-1

8 Bravo Bravo;Zimmerman;Vance;20-1

1 Rye Humor;Garcia;Morse;20-1

6 Bayou Sarge;Gallardo;Borel;30-1

2 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

FABULOUS FANNY*** has worked fast and often for new trainer Robertino Diodoro, and she has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. CHARTREUSE finished a close second at a slightly higher level in February, while finishing one position in front of the top selection. CHARLIZE is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time, and she is back at her best distance after a poor two-turn effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Fabulous Fanny;Torres;Diodoro;8-5

1 Chartreuse;Castillo;Witt;2-1

2 Charlize;Arrieta;DiVito;9-2

5 Keen Contender;Jordan;Puhl;8-1

9 The X Factor;Asmussen;Asmussen;10-1

4 Beer Can Lady;Zimmerman;Jackson;15-1

3 Bodi Odi;Court;Northrop;20-1

8 Lovely Joyce;Quinonez;Prather;20-1

7 Tiz Sweet Candy;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

3 Purse $60,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

ONE TEN STADIUM*** was quickly getting to the winning post-time favorite in his first try around two turns, and the sharp 4-year-old switches to world class rider Joel Rosario. WILLOW CREEK ROAD has looked very good in two sprint victories, and the unbeaten colt is bred to run this far. BIG SUCCESS is a proven route runner who is taking a slight drop after a useful sprint.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 One Ten Stadium;Rosario;Moquett;8-5

2 Willow Creek Road;Gallardo;Robertson;9-5

6 Big Success;Torres;Prather;6-1

5 Westover;Arrieta;Schultz;10-1

8 Bellamys Roan;Juarez;Westermann;12-1

4 Allo Enry;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

1 Aspen Club;Garcia;Morse;15-1

3 Promising Shoes;Zimmerman;Broberg;15-1

7 Dinner At Crumpies;De La Cruz;Hornsby;20-1

4 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

HUNTSVILLE** flattened out after a making a four-wide middle move in an encouraging career debut. He had a sharp subsequent work March 25, and he is bred to be more effective at route distances. TEJAS was compromised by a wide trip in a deceptive sixth-place debut going two turns, and the son of Gun Runner is moving from an outside to inside post. KINGDOM encountered late trouble in an improved third-place finish, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Huntsville;Geroux;Cox;3-1

1 Tejas;Rosario;Asmussen;2-1

4 Kingdom;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

9 Dario;Torres;McPeek;8-1

5 Sharp Stick;Arrieta;DiVito;10-1

3 Mad Hustle;Murrill;McPeek;12-1

2 Hard Spun Fantasy;Baze;Von Hemel;15-1

8 Soybean Man;Gaffalione;Moquett;15-1

6 Manta Rey;De La Cruz;Haran;30-1

5 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

CONCEPT** was clearly best when beaten a neck in a troubled trip against allowance rivals at Houston, and he did finish second at a higher price two races back at Oaklawn. TOWN BRANCH finished second at a higher claiming price last month, and the front-running gelding had a swift subsequent breeze for high percentage trainer Chris Hartman. MR CREED is fit following two competitive route races, and he has done his best running at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Concept;Zimmerman;Asmussen;2-1

9 Town Branch;Arrieta;Hartman;5-2

6 Mr Creed;Castillo;Villafranco;5-1

2 Kentucky Bourbon;Rosario;Moquett;6-1

4 Pistol Or Shotgun;Harr;Smith;8-1

1 St Andrews;Asmussen;Asmussen;10-1

5 Schmooze;Medellin;Riecken;12-1

8 Lucky Dude;Jordan;Anderson;15-1

3 Golden Luna;Pusac;Jordan;20-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

IMMORAL* has finished in the money in two sprint races at the meeting, and he was claimed by a winning stable after a deceptive sixth-place route effort on wet footing. STREET ART led past every pole but the last one in a tough-luck defeat, and he has the best of trainer-rider teams. MIDNIGHT MAJESTY contested the pace in a third-place finish against better, and he represents the leading barn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Immoral;Arrieta;Compton;10-1

2 Street Art;Geroux;Cox;9-5

10 Midnight Majesty;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

8 Family Tradition;Zimmerman;Broberg;6-1

3 Smooth Scat;Saez;Rosin;15-1

11 Koselio;Jordan;Green;20-1

9 Uptown Hustler;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

12 Fast Lane;Cabrera;McKnight;12-1

1 Galactic Empire;Pusac;Martin;15-1

4 Cleat;Asmussen;Asmussen;15-1

7 New Dice;Gallardo;Litfin;20-1

6 Practical Man;Medellin;Puhl;30-1

7 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

NECKER ISLAND*** is a multiple stake winning sprinter, who is back at his preferred distance after taking on graded stake rivals in two route races. ATOKA led for better than six furlongs before tiring in the Grade III Oaklawn Mile, and the veteran switches to a top national rider. TUT'S REVENGE finished second behind a talented sprinter in January, and he recorded a swift recent breeze after two front-running route races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Necker Island;Murrill;Hartman;9-5

5 Atoka;Gaffalione;Lukas;7-2

2 Tut's Revenge;Torres;Stuart;5-2

6 Fore Left;Juarez;Diodoro;9-2

7 Chattalot;Rosario;Asmussen;10-1

4 Summer in Malibu;Court;Northrop;15-1

1 Sir Wellington;Gallardo;Robertson;20-1

3 Mowins;Zimmerman;Lauer;20-1

8 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

HAIL COLUMBIA** is moving up a condition following a sharp wire-to-wire victory, and she was claimed by top trainer Brad Cox. EMERALD PRINCESS was a clear front-running sprint winner only two races back, and she is back at a proper level after setting the pace and tiring in a two-turn race against better. SHOW ME GRACE finished second behind the second selection as a beaten even-money favorite, and she is good enough to make amends.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Hail Columbia;Geroux;Cox;8-5

4 Emerald Princess;Jordan;Green;5-1

7 Show Me Grace;Arrieta;Becker;3-1

13 Melody Rose;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

14 Jamminjil;Torres;Diodoro;9-2

6 Legendary Gift;Torres;Martin;8-1

10 Chasing Shadows;Castillo;Villafranco;12-1

1 Distorted Secrets;Harr;Cates;15-1

12 Have I Ever;Saez;Broberg;15-1

11 My Dams Atitude;De La Cruz;Westermann;20-1

3 Forever Home;Pedroza;Shorter;20-1

2 Kewpie Doll;Medellin;Jackson;20-1

9 House Wrecker;Cabrera;Litfin;20-1

5 Royal Bonus;Fuentes;Espinoza;30-1

9 The Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

TEJANO TWIST** has used a powerful rally in winning four of his past five, including the Grade III Whitmore last month. SURVEILLANCE won all three sprint stakes for older horses at Fair Grounds, and his late punch is well-suited in a field with plenty of early speed. STROBE dominated allowance rivals in fast times at Fair Grounds, and the talented colt drew a favorable post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Tejano Twist;Arrieta;Hartman;5-2

7 Surveillance;Graham;Desormeaux;6-1

10 Strobe;Geroux;Cox;7-2

2 Skelly;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

1 Edge to Edge;Murrill;Hartman;10-1

6 Radical Right;Torres;Miller;15-1

4 Candy Man Rocket;Alvarado;Mott;6-1

8 Cogburn;Rosario;Asmussen;15-1

9 Payne;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

3 Pirate Rick;Saez;Cash;20-1

10 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LAMUTANAATTY** won an exceptionally fast $50,000 conditioned claiming sprint, and the winner of two straight is properly spotted to possibly three-peat. SLAM DUNK SERMON has finished no worse than second in four races at the meeting, and the consistent sprinter is versatile. JOE FRAZIER finished second in a strong field when returning from a long break, and he is having blinkers removed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

14 Lamutanaatty;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

9 Slam Dunk Sermon;Santana;Vance;7-2

2 Joe Frazier;Torres;Martin;4-1

7 Cosmo;Gaffalione;Diodoro;9-2

13 Upstriker;Murrill;Hartman;9-2

11 Espionage;Jordan;Schlenk;5-1

5 Lost in Limbo;Gaffalione;Lauer;8-1

3 Papa Rocket;Arrieta;Becker;8-1

8 Ship It Red;Baze;Lund;12-1

4 Lansdowne;De La Cruz;Hornsby;15-1

12 Big Nick;Pedroza;Litfin;20-1

10 City Rage;Castillo;Rosin;20-1

6 Jerry's Eighty;Cabrera;Smith;30-1

1 Tizhotndusty;Pusac;Jordan;30-1

11 The Apple Blossom Handicap. Grade I. Purse $1 million, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

SECRET OATH**** has won 4 of 5 races at Oaklawn, including the Grade II Azeri last month, and the reigning Kentucky Oaks winner has trained beautifully up to the race. CLAIRIERE is a multiple Grade I winning mare, who finished second behind the top selection in the Azeri, but may have needed the race. HOT AND SULTRY finished behind the top two when fourth in the Azeri, but she figures to be on an easy early lead and may surprise.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Secret Oath;Gaffalione;Lukas;4-5

4 Clairiere;Rosario;Asmussen;6-5

2 Hot and Sultry;Cabrera;Casse;5-1

3 I Feel the Need;Bailey;McBride;20-1

12 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

NGALA*** has finished a strong second in both of her races, while showing great versatility. NEXT THURSDAY has finished with energy in three straight in-the-money finishes. COUNT IT ALL JOY was beaten four lengths in the Rainbow Miss last weekend, and she is dropping into a maiden race and switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Ngala;Torres;Moquett;8-5

8 Next Thursday;Garcia;Morse;3-1

9 Count It All Joy;Santana;Altamirano;9-2

7 Aloha Baby;Arrieta;Witt;5-1

3 Cashmere Baby;Bailey;Swearingen;12-1

4 Iconic Bonnet;Medellin;Gonzalez;12-1

2 Music Mistress;De La Cruz;McKellar;30-1

12 Delta Moon;Pusac;Chleborad;20-1

6 Be My Huckleberry;Court;Loy;30-1

10 Melania T;Gallardo;Tranquilino;30-1

11 Zongs Irish Frost;Harr;Cline;30-1

5 Princess Hadley;Saez;Dixon;30-1