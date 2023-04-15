BASEBALL

ARKADELPHIA 11, MALVERN 1 Donovan Whitten went 3 for 4, and Carter Babb was 2 for 2 in a 10-run victory for Arkadelphia (9-6, 7-3 4A-7). Tripp Cannon struck out 15 and gave up 2 hits in 6 innings for the Badgers.

ELKINS 12, SILOAM SPRINGS 1 (5) Zanuel Martin blasted a grand slam to clinch an easy win for Elkins (18-2). Kayson Drummond added two hits and three runs batted in for the Elks. Joven Bell also struck out 10for Elkins.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 12, HUNTSVILLE 5 Bowen Gillison drove in three runs for Shiloh Christian (11-7, 4-2 4A-1), which has won four of its past five games. Austin O'Leary had two runs batted in for the Saints.

STUTTGART 17, WATSON CHAPEL 0 Landon Melnychuk was 3 for 4 with 3 runs batted in and 3 runs scored to elevate Stuttgart (12-2, 8-0 4A-8) to a rout. Jack Reihart had a grand slam and Dylan Duncan had 2 hits, 4 RBI and 3 runs scored for the Ricebirds.

VALLEY VIEW 4, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 1 Slade Caldwell went 2 for 3 with 2 runs batted in as Valley View (16-3) outslugged the Warriors. Andrew Gartman and Carter Saulsbury both had two hits for the Blazers, who won their 11th game in a row.

SOFTBALL

BENTON 4, MARION 3 Cameron Culclager scored on Caroline Hicks' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh as Benton (14-4) battled back to win during its invitational tournament. Culclager and Emily Reed both had three hits for the Lady Panthers, who scored three runs in their final at-bat. Jacey Holder went 2 for 4 for Marion (12-5).

BENTONVILLE 4, BENTON 0 Kasey Wood hit a home run and drove in two runs to catapult Bentonville (16-1) to a win in the Lady Panthers Invitational. Ryann Sanders gave up 2 hits and struck out 9 in 7 strong innings for the Lady Tigers. Alyssa Houston finished with 12 strikeouts and gave up 1 hit in 42/3 innings for Benton.

COTTER 8, FLIPPIN 4 Kenna Collins had three hits and drove in a pair of runs to keep Cotter (12-0) unbeaten. Jadyn Tucker followed with two hits and two runs batted in as well for the Lady Warriors. Cheyanne Merkel was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored for Flippin (4-9).

MENA 3, MORRILTON 1 Abigail Koppein struck out five batters and drove in two runs as Mena (14-8, 6-0 4A-4) remained in first place in conference play.

GIRLS SOCCER

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 11, HERMITAGE 0 Samantha De Luca had four goals and one assist as Episcopal Collegiate (7-2, 5-0 3A East) rolled. Macie Collard and Heidi Sanders each added two goals, and Lauren Humiston contributed one goal and three assists for the Lady Wildcats.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

CARLISLE 8, McCRORY 2 Zach Busick and Holden Jones combined for 20 strikeouts as Carlisle (15-6, 9-0 2A-6) took down the Jaguars. David Hayes also had a grand slam in the first inning for the Bison, who've won eight consecutive games.

ELKINS 17, BERRYVILLE 5 (5) Joven Bell smacked a three-run home run in the third inning to power Elkins (17-2) to a blowout. Trace Keller drove in three runs, and Landon Haney batted in two runs for the Elks, who also got five strikeouts from Ryan Dugan.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 6, PERRYVILLE 1 Hunter Grumbles allowed 2 hits and struck out 7 in 7 innings as Episcopal Collegiate (9-6) beat the Mustangs on the road. Sam Spencer and Thomas Priebe both had two hits and two runs batted in for the Wildcats. Jaren Tritt also contributed two hits for Episcopal Collegiate.

GREENLAND 11, WONDERVIEW 1 Carter Jackson's three hits and three runs batted in allowed Greenland (14-3) to blast the Daredevils. Hank Ramsey and Brayton Roberts were each 2 for 2 for the Pirates. Braxton Harp also struck out 4 and gave up 3 hits in 32/3 innings in the win.

PANGBURN 4, JOE T. ROBINSON 2 Rhett Tharp had three hits and drove in three runs to push Pangburn (8-7) to a nonconference upset. Cade Rolland also scored two runs and struck out six for the Tigers.

STUTTGART 15, STAR CITY 5 Landon Melnychuk was 4 for 4 with 5 runs batted in and 2 runs scored in a runaway for Stuttgart (11-2, 7-0 4A-8). Ross Atkinson had three hits, and both Cedric Hawkins and J.D. Hertzog ended with two hits each to pace the Ricebirds.

SOFTBALL

ATKINS 8, MORRILTON 7 Makinley Coffman was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in and 2 runs scored in a win for Atkins (14-5). Libby May allowed 7 hits and struck out 3 in 7 innings for the Lady Red Devils. Trinity Everette and Olivia Self both hit home runs for Morrilton (12-2).

BENTONVILLE 13, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Trista Peterson and Kadence Stafford both drilled home runs in an overwhelming effort by Bentonville (15-1, 8-0 6A-West). Amber Turner finished with three hits, and Peterson added three runs batted for the Lady Tigers.

CONCORD 10, ROSE BUD 6 Lily Tharp and Lexi Cannon had three hits apiece as Concord (13-7) beat the Lady Ramblers. Kately Cornett and Ashlyn Cossey both contributed two hits each for the Lady Pirates.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 7, IZARD COUNTY 2 Abbie Kelley was 2 for 2 with a home run and 2 runs batted in during a victory for Mount Vernon-Enola (9-2, 7-0 2A-2). Ally Mendoza also had two hits and a home run while Jenna Jobe finished 4 for 4 for the Lady Warhawks. Kelley also delivered on the mound with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

PERRYVILLE 15, SACRED HEART 0 (3 INN.) Lindley Rainey allowed 1 hit and struck out 6 in 3 innings in a shutout for Perryville (4-8). Karlee Marrall went 2 for 3 with a home run and 6 runs batted in for the Lady Mustangs. Gracie Jones and Rylee Hill also had two hits each, with Jones blasting a home run, for Perryville.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 12, BIGELOW 5 Laciegh Duncan went 2 for 4 and scored 3 times to guide South Side Bee Branch (11-7) past the Lady Panthers. Maggie Bradford also had 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 3 stolen bases while Ali Goodwin struck out eight in a complete game for the Lady Hornets.