Russia, Ukraine intensify battle for Bakhmut





KYIV, Ukraine -- The battle for Bakhmut is heating up again, analysts and Russian officials said Friday, as Ukrainian defenders of the devastated city resisted a coordinated three-pronged attack by the Kremlin's forces and efforts to stop supplies from reaching them.

"Russia has re-energized its assault" on Bakhmut, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said of recent developments in the eastern Ukraine city, which for 8½ months has been the stage for the war 's longest and bloodiest fight.

"The Ukrainian defense still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours," the ministry's assessment said.

Until recently, a notorious private Russian military contractor, the Wagner Group, spearheaded the campaign to take Bakhmut, making slow, grinding progress at the cost of thousands of lives on both sides. Now, regular Russian units have joined the thrust.

Military analysts have said seizing Bakhmut would have public relations and tactical military value for Moscow though it would be unlikely to prove decisive in the war's outcome. The Russian Defense Ministry also noted the stepped-up fighting in western parts of the city Friday.

"Wagner assault detachments are engaged in high-intensity combat operations to capture areas of western Bakhmut with airborne forces supporting on the flanks," the ministry said in a statement.

It added: "The units of the airborne forces operating on the flanks are providing support to the assault squads and stop the enemy's attempts to deliver ammunition to the city and bring in reserves."

Bakhmut lies in Donetsk province, one of four provinces Russia illegally annexed last fall. Moscow controls about half of the province. Bakhmut is a stepping stone to seizing the remaining half.

Ukrainian officials have said they're buying time by depleting Russian forces in the battle while Kyiv prepares a counteroffensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argues that if Russia wins the Bakhmut battle, Russian President Vladimir Putin might be able to begin building international support for a deal that would require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises to end the war.

The Ukrainian president's office said Friday fighting over the previous 24 hours in Bakhmut destroyed two kindergartens and residential buildings. The city already resembles a ghost town.

The British military observed that regular Russian troops have increasingly joined the battle.

"Wagner assault groups continue to conduct the main advance through the center of town, while Russian airborne forces have relieved some Wagner units securing the northern and southern flanks of the operation," the British military said on Twitter.

It noted, however, that though the Ukrainian defenders have "significant resupply issues" their withdrawals from Bakhmut positions have been made in an orderly fashion.

Fighting continued elsewhere in the Donetsk region that includes Bakhmut. Five people were killed Friday when Russian missiles struck the city of Sloviansk, said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Earlier, the presidential office said at least three civilians were killed and nine wounded from Thursday to Friday.

Testing Capabilities

Also Friday, the entire Russian Pacific Fleet was put on high alert for snap drills that will involve practice missile launches, in a massive show of force amid tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the goal of the war games was to test the capability of Russia's armed forces to mount a response to aggression.

Along with the missile launches, the drills will also involve nuclear-capable strategic bombers and other warplanes besides the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet, Shoigu said.

The Defense Ministry declared that areas in the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, the Peter the Great Bay of the Sea of Japan and the Avacha Bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula would be closed for sea and air traffic for the duration of practice torpedo and missile launches and artillery exercises.

The ministry said Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin briefed foreign military attaches about the drills, emphasizing that they were intended to "test the Pacific Fleet's readiness to repel aggression." The ministry described the briefing as a show of Russia's "voluntary transparency."

The Russian military has concentrated the bulk of its forces on the front lines in Ukraine, but has also continued conducting regular drills across Russia to train its forces and demonstrate their readiness.

The Russian Defense Ministry released videos showing warships and submarines sailing off to take part in the maneuvers. As part of the drills, marine units deployed to amphibious landing vessels and coastal defense missile systems moved to firing positions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the war games as part of regular training intended to "maintain the necessary level of the armed forces' readiness."

Shoigu noted that the scenario for the maneuvers envisages a response to an adversary's attempt to make a landing on Sakhalin Island and the southern Kuril Islands.

Japan asserts territorial rights to the Kuril Islands, which it calls the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took them in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

Russia has built up its military presence on the islands in recent years, deploying advanced fighter jets, anti-ship missiles and air defense systems there.

The Pacific Fleet drills started days before a planned trip to Moscow by Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu. The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu and Li would discuss "prospects of bilateral defense cooperation and acute issues of global and regional security."

Moscow and Beijing have accused Washington of trying to isolate them and to hold back their development as they challenge the U.S. for regional and global leadership.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping said they would increase contacts between their militaries and stage more joint sea and air patrols and drills, but there was no hint that China would help Russia with weapons, as the U.S. and other Western allies feared.

PUTIN SIGNS CONSCRIPT LAW

Putin signed Friday a bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine, sparking fears of a new wave of mobilization.

Russia's military service rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. Under the new law, the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail but they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.

Recipients who fail to show up for service would be prohibited from leaving Russia, would have their drivers' licenses suspended and would be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.

The bill signed into law by Putin was published on the official register of government documents.

Kremlin critics and rights activists denounced the legislation as a step toward a "digital prison camp" that gives unprecedented powers to the military conscription offices.

Lyudmila Narusova, the widow of former St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, was the only house member who spoke against the measure when the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, considered the bill Wednesday.

Narusova, whose late husband was Putin's mentor, charged that the bill contradicts the country's constitution and various laws, and strongly objected to its hasty approval.

The swift enactment of the law fueled fears of the government initiating another wave of mobilization following the one that Putin ordered in the fall.

Russian authorities deny that another mobilization is being planned.

Peskov said this week the measure was needed to streamline the outdated call-up system in view of the flaws that were revealed by last fall's partial mobilization.

"There was a lot of mess in military conscription offices," he said. "The purpose of the bill is to clean up this mess and make the system modern, effective and convenient for citizens."

Observers say the new law appears to give authorities a mechanism for quickly beefing up the ranks in preparation for a new Ukrainian attack.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speechwriter turned Kremlin critic who has left Russia, said the law could fuel smoldering discontent but would be unlikely to trigger protests.

"On the one hand, there is a growing discontent and reluctance to fight, but on the other hand there is a fear of escalating repressions," he said. "People are put before a difficult choice between going to battle and dying, or landing in prison if they protest."

NUCLEAR ARMS TRAINING

Meanwhile, Belarusian air force crews have completed their training for using tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia's plan to deploy the weapons to its ally Belarus amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry released a video in which a Belarusian pilot said that the training course in Russia had given the crews of the Belarusian air force's Su-25 ground attack jets the necessary skills for using the weapons.

Russia has a union agreement with Belarus that envisions close political, economic and military ties. Russian troops used Belarusian territory to roll into Ukraine from the north in February 2022 and have maintained a presence in Belarus.

The deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus would put them closer to potential targets in Ukraine and NATO members in Eastern and Central Europe. Belarus shares a 778-mile border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Such weapons are intended to destroy enemy troops on the battlefield. They have a relatively short range and much less power compared with nuclear warheads fitted to long-range strategic missiles, which are capable of obliterating whole cities.

Putin said construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons would be completed in Belarus by July 1. Russia also has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to adapt them to carrying nuclear weapons and provided the country with Iskander short-range missiles that could be fitted with a nuclear warhead.

Putin has emphasized that Russia would retain control over any nuclear weapons deployed to Belarus, just as the U.S. controls its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its NATO allies.

The authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has suggested that some of Russia's strategic nuclear weapons might also be deployed to Belarus along with part of Moscow's tactical nuclear arsenal.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin again mentioned the possibility Friday, saying "it could be the next step," if the West continued what he described as its hostile course.

"We will respond to force only with force. Otherwise, they don't get it in the West," Khrenin said. "We are already preparing the sites that we have."

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Pemble, Yuras Karmanau and staff members of Associated Press.





Orthodox Christian worshippers attend a Good Friday Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral in downtown Kyiv. The service was led by Metropolitan Ephipanius I, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. (AP/Bernat Armangue)





