Saline County man’s role in cocaine trafficking ring nets him 35-year prison sentence

A Saline County man convicted last year of heading up a cocaine distribution conspiracy in Central Arkansas was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison this week.

On Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller sentenced OC Rawls, 50, of Benton, to 420 months' imprisonment.

Rawls was indicted in late 2019 along with five other people after a five-month investigation conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration utilizing controlled narcotics buys, covert surveillance and wiretaps that prosecutors said implicated Rawls and several other people in cocaine trafficking in Central Arkansas.

Investigators began looking into the drug-trafficking activities of Rawls and several others beginning in January of 2019. Using a confidential informant, DEA agents made three controlled purchases of cocaine from Rawls. During the investigation, agents learned that Rawls and other members of his drug trafficking organization were traveling to Houston, Texas, to purchase kilogram quantities of cocaine for redistribution in the central-Arkansas area. In May 2019, agents executed search warrants at Rawls' residence and the residences of several co-conspirators, confiscating cocaine, marijuana, firearms, ammunition, and approximately $19,000 in cash.

A federal grand jury handed up an indictment in November 2019 charging Rawls with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. He was convicted of the charges following a two-day jury trial in July 2022.

Four of his co-defendants, including Rawls' brother, Tauji Laewon Rawls, 47, pleaded guilty to charges ranging from felon in possession of a firearm to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and have been sentenced to prison.

Tauji Rawls pleaded guilty July 20, 2022, to one count of felon in possession of firearms and was sentenced to time served and three years supervised release last September.

Kevion Littlejohn pleaded guilty June 1, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced last September to 78 months in prison.

Shonquelous Burnett pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine June 4, 2021 and was sentenced to 46 months in prison in October 2021.

Kenneth Johnson pleaded guilty October 30, 2020, and was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison in May 2021.

A fifth co-defendant, Bobby "Bird" Burks, is missing and considered a fugitive.

Rawls has a prior federal criminal conviction for possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, for which he received 150 months' imprisonment in 2006. Because of the prior conviction Rawls' minimum sentence on the conspiracy count was increased from 10 years to 15 years and the minimum term of supervised release was increased from five years to 10 years.

In addition to the 35-year prison sentence, Judge Miller sentenced Rawls to serve ten years of supervised release following imprisonment and to pay a $400 special assessment.

Following the hearing, Rawls was remanded back into the custody of U.S. marshals to await transport to prison.