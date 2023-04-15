Sections
by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:18 a.m.

Friday's scores

Baseball

Acorn 11, Caddo Hills 0

Benton 6, El Dorado 5

Bismarck 4, Fouke 3

Booneville 17, Two Rivers 0

Bryant 7, Jonesboro 6

Buffalo Island Central 4, Marmaduke 0

Cabot 3, Little Rock Catholic 2

Charleston 10, Subiaco Academy 0

Clarksville 11, Waldron 1

Clinton 20, Bald Knob 11

Conway 24, Little Rock Southwest 0

Conway St. Joseph 8, Nemo Vista 0

Crossett 8, Warren 7

Drew Central 22, Dollarway 1

Elkins 12, Siloam Springs 1

Episcopal Collegiate 18,

Cutter-Morning Star 0

Farmington 11, Gentry 1

Fayetteville 6, Kickapoo, Mo. 0

Fayetteville 7, Nixa, Mo. 1

Green Forest 6, Yellville-Summit 0

Harding Academy 3, Pocahontas 2

Hillcrest 17, Augusta 5

Horatio 14, Foreman 0

Hot Springs 16, Little Rock Parkview 1

Jonesboro Westside 14, Trumann 13

Lamar 10, Baptist Prep 9

Marshall 13, Ozark Mountain 3

Melbourne 10, Cave City 0

Monticello 11, Hamburg 5

Morrilton 10, Mena 0

Nashville 13, Magnolia 1

North Little Rock 12, LiR Central 0

Ouachita 5, Fordyce 4

Ozark 4, Fountain Lake 2

Pangburn 14, Bradford 1

Pea Ridge 9, Berryville 5

Riverview 20, Brinkley 6

Russellville 6, Mansfield 0

Sheridan 21, Pine Bluff 6

Shiloh Christian 12, Huntsville 5

South Side Bee Branch 17, Quitman 0

Stuttgart 17, Watson Chapel 0

Valley View 4, Little Rock Christian 1

Viola 8, Norfork 5

Wonderview 8-8, Sacred Heart 0-5

Softball

Armorel 15, Maynard 0

Ashdown 11, Camden Fairview 0

Baptist Prep 9, Lamar 3

Bauxite 6, Woodlawn 5

Benton 4, Marion 3

Bentonville 4, Benton 0

Cedar Ridge 12, White County Central 1

Central Ark. Christian 12, Bigelow 0

Charleston 11, Lavaca 1

Clarksville 16, Waldron 0

Concord 8, Guy-Perkins 7

Conway 5, Little Rock Southwest 0

Cotter 8, Flippin 4

Crossett 18, Warren 3

De Queen 7, Hope 1

DeWitt 10, McGehee 0

Drew Central 31, Dollarway 1

England 9, Palestine-Wheatley 2

Farmington 19, Gentry 9

Fordyce 6, Ouachita 2

Fouke 14, Bismarck 2

Fountain Lake 22, Ozark 15

Genoa Central 5, Glen Rose 2

Gravette 7, Prairie Grove 2

Green Forest 16, Yellville-Summit 9

Greene Co. Tech 15, Kennett, Mo. 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 7, White Hall 6

Malvern 12, Arkadelphia 0

Mena 3, Morrilton 1

Nashville 12, Magnolia 1

North Little Rock 16, LR Central 5

Pangburn 12, Heber Springs 2

Paragould 7, Bald Knob 0

Pea Ridge 20, Berryville 0

Pottsville 11, Dardanelle 1

Prescott 16, Centerpoint 3

Quitman 6, South Side Bee Branch 1

Salem 13, Hoxie 2

Star City 3, Dumas 2

Tuckerman 12, Newport 1

Valley Springs 23-20, West Fork 5-5

Van Buren 9, Vilonia 1

Viola 18, Norfork 0

West Memphis 19, Blytheville 0

Wonderview 6, Sacred Heart 3

Soccer

Boys

Bentonville 3, Bentonville West 2

Cabot 1, Little Rock Catholic 1, tie

Cave City 3, Riverview 0

Central Ark. Christian 4, Hermitage 1

Conway 4, Little Rock Southwest 0

Crowley's Ridge 4,

Buffalo Island Central 0

Dardanelle 1, Berryville 1, tie

De Queen 7, Mena 1

Episcopal Collegiate 4, Lake Village 0

Fayetteville 2, Rogers 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 7, White Hall 2

Jonesboro 1, Bryant 1, tie

Lake Hamilton 10, Texarkana 0

Nashville 7, Bauxite 0

Paragould 8, West Memphis 2

Prairie Grove 2, Huntsville 1

Van Buren 4, Greenbrier 2

Girls

Bauxite 2, Nashville 0

Bentonville 1, Bentonville West 1, tie

Central Ark. Christian 7, Hermitage 0

Conway St. Joseph 2, Danville 1

Dardanelle 6, Berryville 1

De Queen 7, Mena 1

El Dorado 6, Benton 0

Episcopal Collegiate 11, Lake Village 0

Fayetteville 3, Rogers 3, tie

Fort Smith Northside 3,

Springdale Har-Ber 0

Greenbrier 0, Van Buren 0, tie

Greene Co. Tech 6, Batesville 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 7, White Hall 0

Jonesboro 3, Bryant 1

Marion 3, Nettleton 0

Mount St. Mary 4, Cabot 2

Paragould 7, West Memphis 0

Republic, Mo. 2, Harrison 0

Riverview 6, Cave City 2

Russellville 9, Greenwood 1

Shiloh Christian 3, Gentry 0

Siloam Springs 7, Mountain Home 2

