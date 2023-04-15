Friday's scores
Baseball
Acorn 11, Caddo Hills 0
Benton 6, El Dorado 5
Bismarck 4, Fouke 3
Booneville 17, Two Rivers 0
Bryant 7, Jonesboro 6
Buffalo Island Central 4, Marmaduke 0
Cabot 3, Little Rock Catholic 2
Charleston 10, Subiaco Academy 0
Clarksville 11, Waldron 1
Clinton 20, Bald Knob 11
Conway 24, Little Rock Southwest 0
Conway St. Joseph 8, Nemo Vista 0
Crossett 8, Warren 7
Drew Central 22, Dollarway 1
Elkins 12, Siloam Springs 1
Episcopal Collegiate 18,
Cutter-Morning Star 0
Farmington 11, Gentry 1
Fayetteville 6, Kickapoo, Mo. 0
Fayetteville 7, Nixa, Mo. 1
Green Forest 6, Yellville-Summit 0
Harding Academy 3, Pocahontas 2
Hillcrest 17, Augusta 5
Horatio 14, Foreman 0
Hot Springs 16, Little Rock Parkview 1
Jonesboro Westside 14, Trumann 13
Lamar 10, Baptist Prep 9
Marshall 13, Ozark Mountain 3
Melbourne 10, Cave City 0
Monticello 11, Hamburg 5
Morrilton 10, Mena 0
Nashville 13, Magnolia 1
North Little Rock 12, LiR Central 0
Ouachita 5, Fordyce 4
Ozark 4, Fountain Lake 2
Pangburn 14, Bradford 1
Pea Ridge 9, Berryville 5
Riverview 20, Brinkley 6
Russellville 6, Mansfield 0
Sheridan 21, Pine Bluff 6
Shiloh Christian 12, Huntsville 5
South Side Bee Branch 17, Quitman 0
Stuttgart 17, Watson Chapel 0
Valley View 4, Little Rock Christian 1
Viola 8, Norfork 5
Wonderview 8-8, Sacred Heart 0-5
Softball
Armorel 15, Maynard 0
Ashdown 11, Camden Fairview 0
Baptist Prep 9, Lamar 3
Bauxite 6, Woodlawn 5
Benton 4, Marion 3
Bentonville 4, Benton 0
Cedar Ridge 12, White County Central 1
Central Ark. Christian 12, Bigelow 0
Charleston 11, Lavaca 1
Clarksville 16, Waldron 0
Concord 8, Guy-Perkins 7
Conway 5, Little Rock Southwest 0
Cotter 8, Flippin 4
Crossett 18, Warren 3
De Queen 7, Hope 1
DeWitt 10, McGehee 0
Drew Central 31, Dollarway 1
England 9, Palestine-Wheatley 2
Farmington 19, Gentry 9
Fordyce 6, Ouachita 2
Fouke 14, Bismarck 2
Fountain Lake 22, Ozark 15
Genoa Central 5, Glen Rose 2
Gravette 7, Prairie Grove 2
Green Forest 16, Yellville-Summit 9
Greene Co. Tech 15, Kennett, Mo. 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 7, White Hall 6
Malvern 12, Arkadelphia 0
Mena 3, Morrilton 1
Nashville 12, Magnolia 1
North Little Rock 16, LR Central 5
Pangburn 12, Heber Springs 2
Paragould 7, Bald Knob 0
Pea Ridge 20, Berryville 0
Pottsville 11, Dardanelle 1
Prescott 16, Centerpoint 3
Quitman 6, South Side Bee Branch 1
Salem 13, Hoxie 2
Star City 3, Dumas 2
Tuckerman 12, Newport 1
Valley Springs 23-20, West Fork 5-5
Van Buren 9, Vilonia 1
Viola 18, Norfork 0
West Memphis 19, Blytheville 0
Wonderview 6, Sacred Heart 3
Soccer
Boys
Bentonville 3, Bentonville West 2
Cabot 1, Little Rock Catholic 1, tie
Cave City 3, Riverview 0
Central Ark. Christian 4, Hermitage 1
Conway 4, Little Rock Southwest 0
Crowley's Ridge 4,
Buffalo Island Central 0
Dardanelle 1, Berryville 1, tie
De Queen 7, Mena 1
Episcopal Collegiate 4, Lake Village 0
Fayetteville 2, Rogers 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 7, White Hall 2
Jonesboro 1, Bryant 1, tie
Lake Hamilton 10, Texarkana 0
Nashville 7, Bauxite 0
Paragould 8, West Memphis 2
Prairie Grove 2, Huntsville 1
Van Buren 4, Greenbrier 2
Girls
Bauxite 2, Nashville 0
Bentonville 1, Bentonville West 1, tie
Central Ark. Christian 7, Hermitage 0
Conway St. Joseph 2, Danville 1
Dardanelle 6, Berryville 1
De Queen 7, Mena 1
El Dorado 6, Benton 0
Episcopal Collegiate 11, Lake Village 0
Fayetteville 3, Rogers 3, tie
Fort Smith Northside 3,
Springdale Har-Ber 0
Greenbrier 0, Van Buren 0, tie
Greene Co. Tech 6, Batesville 1
Hot Springs Lakeside 7, White Hall 0
Jonesboro 3, Bryant 1
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
Mount St. Mary 4, Cabot 2
Paragould 7, West Memphis 0
Republic, Mo. 2, Harrison 0
Riverview 6, Cave City 2
Russellville 9, Greenwood 1
Shiloh Christian 3, Gentry 0
Siloam Springs 7, Mountain Home 2