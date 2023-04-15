SEARK names its first softball coach

Three-time national champion Belinda Hendrix will launch the Southeast Arkansas College softball program as its first head coach, the school announced Friday.

Hendrix, 47, was one of two candidates who interviewed on campus this week. She is also the second head coach in SEARK's nascent athletic history, following athletic director and men's basketball leader Chad Kline.

Hendrix coached 17 seasons at Chipola College in Florida, leading the Indians to NJCAA Division I championships in 2007, 2015 and 2019. Six of her teams have won state and Region VIII championships, and she's been Coach of the Year in the region six times. In addition, Hendrix won 10 Florida Panhandle Conference titles and was named Coach of the Year in that league 10 times.

"I am honored and excited to join the SEARK family as the women's softball head coach," Hendrix said in a news release. "I look forward to building a program that reflects the core values of SEARK and developing student-athletes who are successful both on and off the field. Together, we will work towards achieving great things and creating a legacy of excellence."

SEARK said in the release Hendrix has "a proven track record of developing student-athletes both on and off the field." Hendrix said earlier this week Chipola is similar to SEARK in terms of size and she recruits players who are "serious" about softball, academics and have something to prove.

Hendrix has a 723-187 career collegiate record, has coached more than 50 NJCAA All-Americans and has graduated 90% of her student-athletes. She left Chipola for East Tennessee State University, but was fired in November.

Hendrix earned an associate's degree from Thomas University in Georgia and bachelor of science degree from Troy University in Alabama. She began her career at Vernon (Fla.) High School in 2001.

"We are thrilled to have Belinda Hendrix join the SEARK family," SEARK President Steven Bloomberg said. "Her experience and accomplishments speak for themselves, and we believe she will be an exceptional addition to our athletics program. We look forward to seeing the impact she will have on our student-athletes and the SEARK community."

Added Kline: "Belinda Hendrix is an outstanding coach who has achieved numerous milestones in her career. We are confident that she will continue to develop and inspire our student-athletes, as well as elevate the softball program to new heights."

Kline said SEARK will hold off on announcing its head baseball coach at least until Monday. Georgia Highlands College assistant Tucker Hughes and Eastern Kentucky University director of baseball operations Steven Adams Jr. are the finalists for that position.