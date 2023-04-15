Sixth-inning surge lifts UA in shutout

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chenise Delce pitched a two-hit shutout, and the 10th-ranked University of Arkansas softball team broke a scoreless game open in the sixth inning to defeat Alabama-Birmingham 5-0 on Friday night at Bogle Park.

The right-handed senior from Oklahoma City matched a season-best 12 strikeouts against 25 batters faced. Arkansas (29-12) has now posted 11 shutouts, four of which with Delce in the circle.

"I thought she was outstanding today," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said of her ace. "She just did a really good job of letting us score, giving us a chance and keeping us at zero. And we made some really great defensive plays behind her."

Delce and UAB starter Leigha Kirby dueled through a 0-0 game midway through the sixth, but it was in the bottom of the inning Arkansas' batters broke through. Cylie Halvorson and Rylin Hedgecock lined back-to-back hits with one out, which put pressure on the Blazers (21-19).

Catcher Lauren Camenzind hit a chopper to second base which was mishandled and allowed Halvorson to score. It was deja vu in the next at-bat, as a grounder from pinch hitter Tymber Riley went to second, but the fielder's choice throw home was not caught.

The error made way for two runs to score and stretched the lead to 3-0. Hannah Gammill and Reagan Johnson rounded out the five-run sixth inning with consecutive RBI singles.

Arkansas had one hit before the inning.

"It's definitely contagious," Deifel said of the hitting. "A great at-bat by Cylie [and] obviously [Rylin's] double in the gap, but then just being gritty by Lauren and Timber to just put the ball in play and give us a chance to get in was huge.

"When we track quality at bats, we had nine in that inning, by what we call a quality at-bat. So it was really, really just nice to see that shift and then just that mentality to pass the bat and figure out how to do something productive."

In the top half of the sixth, Delce and the Razorbacks escaped trouble. After surrendering a leadoff double to Hannah Miles and A sacrifice to advance her to third base, Arkansas faced a one-out situation with a runner 60 feet from scoring.

Delce forced a pop-up, and after a conversation with Deifel, elected to intentionally the reigning Conference USA player of the week Sierra Frazier. The decision paid off, as Delce struck out Olivia Valbak swinging for the third out.

"It did feel like a big momentum change," Delce said. "Like we talked about ... you could feel them trying to build up their own momentum. So it was like, 'OK, we've got to do everything we can to stop it so we can go back and build our own momentum.' And I think we just did that."

Overshadowed by Delce's impressive pitching performance were a few gutsy plays made by the Arkansas defense. Johnson put an exclamation on the nice fielding day when she ran full speed to make an extended grab for the second-to-last out.

"I thought it was awesome," Deifel said of the play. "She covered so much ground and ... it was really, really cool. We get to see her do that all the time and run down balls. [For her to] have that full extension and catch the ball is just really exciting."

Earlier in the game, Halvorson made a diving tag at first base for an out.

"It makes me pitch freely," Delce said of the effort her teammates gave. "I just know wherever I put the ball, it's going to be an out. Whether somebody makes a diving catch or runs halfway across the field, it's just going to be an out. I'm able to pitch with a lot of trust in my team."

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. today.





Today’s game

ALABAMA-BIRMINGHAM AT NO. 10 ARKANSAS

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Bogle Park, Fayetteville

RECORDS UAB 21-19; Arkansas 29-12

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus



