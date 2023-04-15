Spray-painting the pump station: Fayetteville looking to provide sanctioned space for street art

FAYETTEVILLE -- Graffiti becomes street art when the property owner welcomes it.

The city hopes to encourage street artists by setting up a sanctioned surface for spray paint art at a defunct pump station already prone to graffiti.

A community art wall is planned on Poplar Street southeast of the intersection with Chestnut Avenue, near the Razorback Greenway. The spot is a grassy piece of city right of way on which a decommissioned wastewater pumping station sits.

The idea came after City Council member Teresa Turk proposed starting a graffiti abatement program in December. The proposal has undergone some revisions after discussion among council members and members of the city's resident-led Arts Council. The proposal has appeared on the City Council's agenda four times and will again be on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

The Arts Council suggested providing a sanctioned space for street artists to express themselves as an alternative to painting surfaces illegally. Joanna Bell, the city's arts and culture director, set about finding a suitable place.

The plan is to try a six-month pilot program, likely in place by fall, she said. The Arts Council approved using $10,000 out of the city's arts and culture budget to put toward the project. The budget may increase depending on whether the city receives grants for programming, Bell said. If awarded, the City Council would have to approve the grant amount to receive the money.

Artists would be able to paint the pump structure itself, along with a couple temporary walls on stilts, Bell said. The walls would be on stilts because the grass sits in a floodplain, she said.

The site would go largely self-regulated, Bell said. A sign would outline codes of conduct such as not leaving spray paint cans or litter behind, only painting the sanctioned surfaces and refraining from painting hate speech, she said.

"Our hope is that we encourage creative expression in a way that's a little more out in the open and a little more vibrant and results in something that feels a little more welcoming," Bell said.

Potential programming may include trucks serving some kind of food or refreshments from a gravel driveway at the site or workshops led by local artists.

It can be difficult for aspiring artists to learn how to make public art, said Olivia Trimble, a local artist with a background in sign painting who is frequently commissioned for public art pieces. The best way to learn is through experience and having guidance along the way can be immensely helpful, she said.

The region lacks formal training in public art, so any workshops the city could host at the space would go a long way in helping artists hone their skills, Trimble said. Providing a sanctioned space for street artists to practice their craft likely would cut down on the amount of graffiti illegally placed on public or private property by providing an outlet for expression, she said.

Communities in other cities typically do a good job of controlling their own sanctioned art spaces, Trimble said. If someone paints something that people may find offensive, local artists usually quickly go to work to paint something else over it, she said.

"I just think it will go toward giving more depth and dimension to our arts community, which is rapidly growing and changing," Trimble said. "We want those more interesting, deeper, sometimes complicated components."

Sanctioned spaces for graffiti-style artwork are commonplace in the United States and elsewhere. Matador Network, a travel and tourism destination website, lists a few.

The Plaza District in Oklahoma City turned a once crime-addled alley into a place for rotating artists to show their work, according to Matador. Different artists paint walls near 16th Street and Indiana Avenue on a monthly basis, giving visitors a reason to come back regularly.

The Deep Ellum arts district in Dallas has turned more than 8,000 square feet of wall into artwork for passersby to enjoy. The 42 murals project there in 2012 had local artists paint more walls in the district, which serves as home to live music venues, shops and restaurants.

Atlanta has several sanctioned spaces for street art throughout the city. The BeltLine Eastside Trail is particularly known for its dozen or so pieces along a pedestrian-only pathway. The continually changing walls serve as a frequent attraction for visitors, according to Matador.

Fayetteville's project aligns with the gathering and place-making goals set out in the city's newly adopted parks and recreation master plan, said Alison Jumper, the city's director of parks, natural resources and cultural affairs. Participants in surveys that helped shape the plan ranked creating places with focused activities highly among priorities for parks, she said.

The project also touches on some other goals in the plan, such as taking advantage of under-used city-owned spaces and treating trails as sort of linear parks, Jumper said.

"It kind of creates this node where people can hang out, spend time together, enjoy art, participate in art and also have more of a respite along the trail," she said.

Sonia Harvey, a member of the City Council and the Arts Council, said she remembered talking about the possibility of creating a sanctioned community art wall when the city developed its Fayetteville Forward economic plan in 2009. The idea seems like a no-brainer for the city, she said.

Harvey said she thought of the project like an outdoor art gallery. She said she hopes the project would encourage street artists who otherwise may operate under cover of darkness to come out and show off their skills in a way that benefits the community.

"For the people who have a true talent for this type of art form, we'll be able to see who they are, what they do and what they're capable of doing, and say, 'Yeah, knock yourselves out. Go do something amazing,'" Harvey said.

A defunct pump house stands Friday, April 14, 2023, on Poplar Street near the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. The city is proposing to set up a sanctioned space for artists to spray paint the structure and temporary walls instead of illegally tagging properties. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

