Springdale school bus, one other vehicle involved in Sonora Road collision Friday

SPRINGDALE -- No injuries were reported when a Springdale school bus carrying children was involved in an accident on Sonora Road early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to 20199 Sonora Road at 7:56 a.m. on a report of a school bus accident, according to information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly Cantrell, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said a Springdale school bus and one other vehicle were involved in the accident. Cantrell said there were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

Trent Jones, director of communications for the Springdale School District, confirmed the information from the Sheriff's Office.

Jones said a vehicle struck the school bus on Sonora Road, which runs in front of Sonora Elementary School, before the students were dropped off.

"Once the police released the scene, the kids were delivered to school," Jones said.