Stop mosquitoes

Editor, The Commercial:

Did you know a used tire is a mosquito hatchery? If you hire a really expensive engineer to design a mosquito hatchery, he'd spend a couple million bucks and come up with a used tire. They are protective (no fish, purple martins or bats can get in.)

Tires collect water and because they are black, they absorb the sun's rays and keep the water warmer. You won't find a tire lying out that doesn't have water and mosquitoes inside.

Mosquitoes can live 42 to 56 days and can fly 7 miles from their breeding site. They lay 100 eggs every third night after mating.

Our local mosquitoes carry West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis. There is no limit to the number of bites a mosquito can inflict. She will continue until she is full.

Please look into places that accept used tires.

Jean Painton,

Pine Bluff