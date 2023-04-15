Sullivan remains on the job during induction ceremony

Steve Sullivan certainly could've had the night off if he'd wanted it.

After 40 years of television broadcasting in Arkansas, it was time for a role reversal. He was the one being recognized for his accomplishments as a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame's 2023 induction class.

But the man simply known statewide as "Sully" couldn't not do his job.

So a little before 7 p.m. Friday night, he settled into his usual spot near the back left corner of the Wally Allen Ballroom inside Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center, reading off the many accolades of the 30-plus former inductees in attendance.

And as always, Sullivan had his patented red sport coat on -- it was a big night, after all.

Including Sullivan, eight inductees were added to the hall, among them Fred Allen, Freddie Scott and Shekinna Stricklen. In front of a nearly-full house, each was recognized with a tribute video before receiving a crystal from Hall of Fame president Greg Hatcher and having the opportunity to share a story or two from their career while also thanking those who helped them along the way.

Jeff King, a former University of Arkansas baseball great and the No. 1 pick in the 1986 MLB Draft, kicked the night off by noting that it was his first time back in the state since his days in Fayetteville.

He was then followed by Jody Hines, the widow of former Razorback offensive lineman Glen Ray Hines Sr.

Freddie Scott, a Grady native, came next, and before Scott -- a College Football Hall of Famer and 10-year NFL veteran wideout -- stepped to the podium, emcee David Bazzel mentioned that he and Hatcher had wondered how Scott wasn't already in.

"To those youngsters who may feel like they are challenged -- whether it's culturally or it's their size -- I want them to be inspired," Scott said.

A big week for Shekinna Stricklen continued with her induction just a day after being named Sylvan Hills High School's next head girls basketball coach.

She acknowledged there were people who were probably disappointed she opted to play at basketball at Tennessee instead of Arkansas but explained she couldn't turn down a chance to play for legendary coach Pat Summitt.

Another former Razorback lineman, Jimmy Walker, and longtime tennis coach Larry Walton followed, with Allen wrapping up the night.

But it was Sullivan, as he's done for the past four decades, who managed to steal the show.

Before Sully could even speak, Bazzel -- who's worked with Sullivan covering the Razorbacks for several years -- choked up.

"[My dad] told me to find a job you like," Sullivan explained. "He saw a local sportscaster at WBZ in Boston named Bob Lobel and he said, 'That guy looks like he has fun. Why can't you go be a sportscaster?' "

That -- combined with a racing greyhound he bought on a whim during his senior year of high school -- led Sullivan to attend Arkansas State University.

He'd never leave and has become a fixture at the ASHOF's annual banquet.

But this one was different.

"I'm so thankful to you," Sullivan said, addressing the audience. "I am now the biggest advertisement you have for the state of Arkansas."