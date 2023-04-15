Super Quiz: Organizations

1. Originally, YMCA stood for what?

2. This federation of motor clubs is commonly referred to as "Triple A."

3. The SPCA is an animal welfare organization. For what do the letters stand?

4. What profession is associated with the American Bar Association?

5. AIM was founded in 1968 to promote the rights of ---------- Americans.

6. The JBS is an American anti-communist organization. For what do the letters stand?

7. "DAR" stands for "Daughters of the --------."

8. This is the world's largest and oldest high IQ society.

9. For what do the letters "ACLU" stand?

ANSWERS:

1. Young Men's Christian Association

2. AAA (American Automobile Association)

3. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

4. Lawyers (attorneys)

5. Native (American Indian Movement)

6. John Birch Society

7. American Revolution

8. Mensa

9. American Civil Liberties Union