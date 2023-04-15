TIMBERWOLVES 120,

THUNDER 95

MINNEAPOLIS -- Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota into the playoffs, as the Timberwolves muscled and hustled their way past Oklahoma City to finish the play-in tournament.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return from exile for swinging at teammate Kyle Anderson, and the Wolves filled out the NBA playoff bracket by seizing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a near-perfect performance at the end of another harder-than-it-had-to-be season.

Anthony Edwards had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who had a 58-30 advantage in points in the paint. They will face No. 1 seed Denver in a best-of-seven series starting on Sunday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points, going 12 for 12 from the free throw line but just 5 for 19 from the floor. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort each scored 17 points.

With their best defender Jaden McDaniels out with a broken hand -- thanks to a wall he punched out of frustration in the final regular-season game shortly before Gobert took a swing at Anderson in an argument during a timeout -- the Timberwolves put Nickiel Alexander-Walker in the starting lineup to guard the dynamic Gilgeous-Alexander. They're cousins, actually.

Gilgeous-Alexander was slow to get going in the Thunder's play-in tournament opener, too, before scoring 25 of his 32 points after halftime in the 113-108 win over New Orleans. This time, the NBA's fourth-leading scorer picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and then had to leave for treatment a few minutes later after Gobert accidentally elbowed him in the eye as he rebounded and dunked his own miss.

Towns had 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in Minnesota's 108-102 overtime loss in Los Angeles in the first play-in game on Tuesday, but he camped out on the perimeter too much down the stretch as the Wolves offense grinded to a woeful finish.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch asks for a timeout during the first half of the team's NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guarda Anthony Edwards, left, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

