TOOLS & TOYS: Wad-Free for Blankets and Duvet Covers

Wad-Free for Blankets and Duvet Covers

What's to love: Use in the clothes washer and dryer to keep blankets and duvet covers from twisting up, which makes them more difficult to clean and get dry.

What does it do: The Wad-Free is a circle with eight tabs. The user may need to experiment to see if attaching four, six or all eight tabs to corners and outside edges of a blanket has the best results. Washing with the device allows the fabric to come out cleaner and dry faster. It does not work on rayon fabrics, loosely woven materials or those embellished with beading. The Wad-Free for Blankets and Duvet Covers comes with detailed instructions, is reusable and is made in the United States. It sells for $29.99. Visit wadfree.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Alex Ross.World Aprons

What's to love: Make cooking or cleaning a little more fun while wearing a dog or cat apron with illustrations by artist Alex Ross.

What does it do: Protect your clothes while making dinner, crafting or doing housework. The cute pup on the apron pictured is "Elvis the Bodacious Bulldog," a French bulldog puppy. Ross' designs include a variety of dog and cat breeds in cute and funny poses. The aprons are made of 100% spun polyester with sublimation printing that won't fade. List price is $34.95. See all the available designs here: AlexRoss.World.