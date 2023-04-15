Toronto puts an end to Tampa’s unbeaten start

TORONTO -- Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn't make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night.

"Losing always sucks," Lowe said. "There's no loss that feels any worse or any better than any other ones. You kind of put them all in the same kind of category, you know? Every win is great. Every loss is terrible."

George Springer hit a leadoff home run and Bo Bichette had five hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays denied Tampa Bay's bid to establish Major League Baseball's post-1900 record for consecutive wins at a season's start.

"Not much went our way tonight," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said.

Tampa Bay's 13-0 record matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, trailing only the 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

The Rays went unbeaten in 13 games against Detroit, Washington, Oakland, and Boston. Those four teams are currently in last place in their divisions.

Toronto, the first Rays opponent this season with a winning record, has won eight of 10.

"Guys are excited to play big series," Toronto Manager John Schneider said. "They're a good team. But we're solely focused on winning the series."

Tampa Bay trailed at the end of an inning just six times entering Friday. Against the Blue Jays they trailed after all nine.

Springer homered on the night's second pitch from Drew Rasmussen (2-1), who pitched 13 innings in his first two starts. Springer's 53rd leadoff home run tied Craig Biggio for third, behind Rickey Henderson's 81 and Alfonso Soriano hit 54.

ORIOLES 6, WHITE SOX 3 Adley Rutschmann gave Baltimore the lead with a three-run double in the seventh inning in the Orioles' victory over Chicago.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 2 Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run and Nathaniel Lowe had three RBI as Texas defeated Houston.

RED SOX 5, ANGELS 3 Rafael Devers hit his sixth home run of the season to put Boston ahead, and the Red Sox took advantage of three Los Angeles errors to beat the Angels.

TWINS 4, YANKEES 3 Carlos Correa homered for the second consecutive game and hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning as Minnesota rallied to beat New York.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 0 John Woodford and three relievers scattered eight hits, Nolan Gorman drove in two runs, and St. Louis blanked Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Trevor Rogers allowed one run in six-plus innings and Miami beat Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each for the Marlins, who won their third in a row.

PHILLIES 8, REDS 3 Taijuan Walker pitched six efficient innings, Philadelphia scored five runs in the first three innings and the Phillies beat Cincinnati to snap a three-game losing streak.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 10, ROYALS 3 Matt Olson and Austin Riley hit consecutive home runs in a four-run first inning and Atlanta went deep five times in a rout of Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 4, NATIONALS 3 Josh Bell hit his first home run since signing with Cleveland, and the Guardians rallied against Washington's bullpen for a victory. Former University of Arkansas pitcher Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up the win.

TIGERS 7, GIANTS 5 (11) Nick Maton hit a three-run home run in the 11th inning to give Detroit a victory over San Francisco.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, (n)

Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 4, NY Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 5, LA Angels 3

Texas 6, Houston 2

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5 (11)

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

NY Mets at Oakland, (n)

Colorado at Seattle, (n)





Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) follows through on a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, stands on the mound with third baseman Evan Longoria, left, and catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Puk reacts after the final out of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

