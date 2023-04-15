Travelers 5, Cardinals 3

The Arkansas Travelers got back on the winning side of things Friday night, holding off a late comeback attempt from the Springfield Cardinals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers scored runs in the first, third and fifth innings on RBI singles by Spencer Packard, Robbie Tenerowicz and Josh Morgan, respectively, to take a 3-1. Jose Alvarez brought in Springfield's first run with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Arkansas added two runs in the sixth inning on RBI doubles by Packard and Tanner Kirwer, making it 5-1,

Chandler Redmond brought in two runs on an RBI single in the ninth inning, making it 5-3, but Juan Then induced a groundout from L.J. Jones to hold onto the lead and end the game.

Arkansas starter Emerson Hancock allowed 1 run in 4 innings, striking out 6. Stephen Kolek (1-0) got the win with two scoreless innings following Hancock.