UALR 4, Eastern Illinois 3

Jackson Wells limited Eastern Illinois to just one unearned run over eight innings of work, scattering five hits to carry the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to a series-opening win at Coaches Stadium in Charleston, Ill. on Friday.

The Panthers got the game's first run on a Nico Baumbach throwing error in the third. But Baumbach redeemed himself with a two-run single in the sixth, following Tyler Williams' RBI single, to stretch the Trojans' lead to 3-1.

UALR (19-12, 7-3 Ohio Valley) added insurance with Trey Hill's solo homer to lead off the eighth. Eastern Illinois (17-13) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth against Trojan reliever Austin Stubber.

But with the go-ahead run on second and the winning run at the plate, Stubber induced a pop-up to finish things off.

The Trojans and Panthers will play twice today, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with weather forcing a shift to the weekend series' schedule.

-- Mitchell Gladstone