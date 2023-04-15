U.S. Supreme Court pauses abortion case





WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge.

In an order signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the court put a five-day pause on the fast-moving case so the justices can decide whether lower court rulings restricting the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug, mifepristone, should be allowed to take effect in the short term.

The justices are being asked at this point only to determine what parts of an April 7 ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas, as modified by a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday, can be in force while the case continues. The order expires late Wednesday, suggesting the court will decide that issue by then.

The court finds itself immersed in a new fight involving abortion less than a year after conservative justices reversed Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

The Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, the maker of the pill, asked the justices to intervene.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Friday the administration continues "to stand by FDA's evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and we will continue to support the FDA's independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs."

She added, "The stakes of this fight could not be higher in the face of ongoing attacks on women's health, and we will continue to fight to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade."

Last June, the court majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization said it was attempting to "heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the goal was to remove the courts from the issue.

"After today's decision, the nine Members of this Court will no longer decide the basic legality of pre-viability abortion for all 330 million Americans," Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion. "That issue will be resolved by the people and their representatives in the democratic process in the States or Congress."

In its filing Friday, mifepristone's manufacturer said affirming the 5th Circuit would abandon the assurance of the court in Dobbs.

"Allowing the Fifth Circuit's opinion to stand eviscerates the sovereign authority of States that wish to expand and protect access to medication abortion in their jurisdictions," wrote Jessica Ellsworth, the lead attorney for Danco.

The company was supported by amicus briefs from other companies.

A lawyer for the anti-abortion doctors and medical organizations suing over mifepristone said the court's action Friday was "standard operating procedure" and urged the justices to allow the appeals court-ordered changes to take effect by the middle of next week.

The type of order issued by the court Friday, an administrative stay, ordinarily is not an indication of what the justices will do going forward. It was signed by Alito because he handles emergency filings from Texas.

The Justice Department and Danco warned of "regulatory chaos" and harm to women if the high court doesn't block the lower-court rulings that had the effect of tightening FDA rules under which mifepristone can be prescribed and dispensed.

The new limits would have taken effect today if the court hadn't acted.

"If allowed to take effect, the lower courts' orders would thwart FDA's scientific judgment and undermine widespread reliance in a healthcare system that assumes the availability of mifepristone as an alternative to more burdensome and invasive surgical abortions," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the court in the government's filing. "Those harms would be felt throughout the Nation because mifepristone has lawful uses in every State -- even those with restrictive abortion laws."

LEGAL BATTLE CONTINUES

The Biden administration and Danco now want a more lasting order that would keep the current rules in place as long as the legal fight over mifepristone continues. As a fallback, they asked the court to take up the issue, hear arguments and decide by early summer a legal challenge to mifepristone that anti-abortion doctors and medical organizations filed last year.

The court rarely acts so quickly to grant full review of cases before at least one appeals court has thoroughly examined the legal issues involved.

The ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Wednesday would prevent the pill, used in the most common abortion method, from being mailed or prescribed without an in-person visit to a doctor. It also would withdraw the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone for use beyond the seventh week of pregnancy.

The FDA says it's safe through 10 weeks. Still, the appeals court did not entirely withdraw FDA approval of mifepristone while the fight over it continues.

The 5th Circuit narrowed the April 7 ruling by Kacsmaryk, whose order would have blocked FDA approval of the pill. He gave the administration a week to appeal.

"To the government's knowledge, this is the first time any court has abrogated FDA's conditions on a drug's approval based on a disagreement with the agency's judgment about safety -- much less done so after those conditions have been in effect for years," Prelogar wrote.

Erin Hawley, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative group behind the lawsuit, said in a statement Friday the FDA "illegally approved chemical abortion drugs and has evaded its legal responsibility to answer the American people's questions for two decades."

"The 5th Circuit rightly required the agency to prioritize women's health by restoring critical safeguards, and we'll urge the Supreme Court to keep that accountability in place," Hawley said.

In a separate brief, the trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization, industry executives and companies including the global giant Pfizer said the lower-court rulings would upend the FDA's regulatory authority with repercussions far beyond abortion pills.

"Both courts ... substituted their own idiosyncratic views of clinical benefit and safety for the legislatively required, gold-standard benefit-risk analysis performed by FDA's medical and scientific professionals," the industry argued.

In the Dobbs decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that he was reluctant to deny a woman a "reasonable opportunity to choose" whether to end her pregnancy. Colleagues to his left and right, he wrote, "display a relentless freedom from doubt on the legal issue that I cannot share."

Dobbs concerned constitutional questions. The current case is statutory -- when to defer to the FDA's expertise on the safe use of mifepristone -- and has divided the justices before along familiar ideological lines.

FDA REGULATIONS

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago and is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.

Adding to the uncertainty, a separate federal judge Thursday in Washington clarified his own order from last week to make clear that the FDA is not to do anything that might block mifepristone's availability in 17 Democratic-led states suing to keep it on the market.

It's unclear how the FDA can comply with court orders in both cases, a situation that Prelogar described Friday as untenable.

Use of medication abortion jumped significantly after the FDA's 2016 rule expansion, according to data gathered by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. In 2017, medication abortion accounted for 39% of abortions, but by 2020 it had increased to become the most common method, accounting for 53% of all abortions.

Experts have said the use of medication abortion has increased since the court overturned Roe.

When the drug was initially approved, the FDA limited its use to up to seven weeks of pregnancy.

It also required three in-person office visits: the first to administer mifepristone, the next to administer the second drug, misoprostol, and the third to address any complications.

The FDA also required a doctor's supervision and a reporting system for any serious consequences of the drug.

If the appeals court's action stands, those would again be the terms under which mifepristone could be dispensed for now.

The FDA, under the Biden administration, has done away with the requirement that patients pick up the drug from a doctor's office or clinic and allows health professionals besides doctors to prescribe it. Conservative judges say the FDA has not demonstrated that it properly considered the safety concerns in implementing its new regulations.

At the core of the Texas lawsuit is the allegation that the FDA's initial approval of mifepristone was flawed because the agency did not adequately review safety risks.

Mifepristone has been used by millions of women over the past 23 years. The ruling late Wednesday overturned multiple decisions made by FDA regulators after years of scientific review.

Common side effects with mifepristone include cramping, bleeding, nausea, headache and diarrhea. In rare cases, women can experience excess bleeding that requires surgery to stop.

Still, in loosening restrictions on mifepristone, FDA regulators cited "exceedingly low rates of serious adverse events."

More than 5.6 million women in the U.S. had used the drug as of June 2022, according to the FDA. In that period, the agency received 4,200 reports of complications in women, or less than one-tenth of 1% of women who took the drug.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Paul Weber and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press; by Adam Liptak of The New York Times; and by Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow, Perry Stein and Christopher Rowland of The Washington Post.

Doris Marlin, left, of Silver Spring, Md., and fellow activists demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



