Vehicles leave road in two fatal wrecks

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:14 a.m.

Two people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

An unidentified man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 365 north of Hensley after the 1997 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the road and struck a tree, causing it to catch fire and burn, according to a report.

Michael Wiggins, 62, of Knoxville died in a crash about 8:45 a.m. Friday on Arkansas 27 near Mount Ida when the 2015 Volvo he was driving left the road, overturning and landing on its passenger side, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

