Vehicles leave road in two fatal wrecks

Two people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

An unidentified man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 365 north of Hensley after the 1997 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the road and struck a tree, causing it to catch fire and burn, according to a report.

Michael Wiggins, 62, of Knoxville died in a crash about 8:45 a.m. Friday on Arkansas 27 near Mount Ida when the 2015 Volvo he was driving left the road, overturning and landing on its passenger side, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.