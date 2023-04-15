WCSD: Storm shelter needed

Toward the end of Thursday's Watson Chapel School District board meeting, Superintendent Tom Wilson announced some good news that wasn't.

Wilson said he was informed Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Senate Bill 355, which would have delayed the requirement for new campuses to add storm shelters to Jan. 1, 2025. Wilson found out after the meeting that wasn't the case, going from excitement to original disappointment when he informed the public earlier in the meeting the unsigned bill would result in an extra expense in the district's high school building project.

The district has yet to start constructing a new high school, toward which patrons voted for a 5.7-mill increase to 39.8 last August. Watson Chapel, however, along with other districts in similar positions, have faced rising construction costs, meaning the $23 million set aside from state partnership and local millage funding a 92,500-square foot campus is not enough.

The district projects about $39.48 million will be needed to cover the entire project cost due to the inflation in building material costs, a far cry from the $17.25 million the Arkansas Department of Education approved the district (for a then-estimated $23 million campus) in December 2021.

In a presentation given Thursday, Wilson broke down funding sources for the $39.48 million:

$15 million in state partnership funds

$8 million in local millage funding

$4 million in second-lien bonds

$6 million from the district building fund

$6.48 in additional funding for facilities, if approved by the Education Department's facility department by May 1.

A storm shelter will cost the district anywhere from $3.5 million to $4 million to house secondary school students and about $8 million to house all the district's students, Wilson estimated. The WCSD could apply for financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Wilson said.

"We should be able to get in line and get money to build a safe room, and we have to pay 25% of that," Wilson said. "They [FEMA] pay 75. That would be huge for the district."

The uncertainty in when construction will begin likely changes the projected opening date for the high school from February 2025 to the following fall. The district hopes to approve a final building plan by May 15 of this year and send those plans to state officials for approval by July 25.

DISTRICT PLANS RECONFIGURATION

In hopes of starting construction soon, the WCSD released its reconfiguration plan of grade levels, which officials say must be submitted to the Education Department by June 1 for approval.

Under the proposed plan:

Children in grades K-2 will attend Edgewood Elementary (presently K-1)

Children in grades 3-6 will attend Coleman Elementary (presently 4-6)

Children in grades 7-8 and pre-kindergarten will attend the L.L. Owen Elementary campus (presently 2-3)

And freshmen through seniors will attend Watson Chapel High.

L.L. Owen was chosen as a temporary junior high campus because of its proximity to the high school for activities, Wilson said.

John Hayden, executive director of support services, said pre-kindergartners will be separated from the junior high students, and added the construction partnership with the ADE requires the district to place freshmen at the high school. That will increase the number of students on that campus to 666, as the school has housed as many as 750 students, Hayden added.

MONEY TALK

A new salary schedule that reflects the state-mandated increase in minimum teacher salary, regardless of degree attained, to $50,000 was passed during Thursday's board meeting.

The Arkansas LEARNS Act, which Governor Sanders championed and signed into law March 8, provides for the increase, as well as a minimum $2,000 bump in each salary of $48,000 or more. The new salaries, which go into effect for the 2023-24 school year, are based on a 190-day teacher contract and does not provide additional funding for those on extended contracts.

As a result, the WCSD board voted compensate those teachers by taking $2,000 and dividing it by 190, then multiplying the quotient by the number of days in an extended contract to figure the amount to add to the base salary.

Board members voted to table a motion that would have authorized Wilson to reject a change in faculty and staff pay frequency from once per month to twice to next spring. Frankie Hemphill of the Watson Chapel High Personnel Policy Committee suggested to board members for months to consider twice-monthly pay, but Wilson contended that to do so would lead to extra costs for the district, citing consultation.

"Personally, I'd rather them table it than to vote it down," Hemphill said. "Although I would have rather them voted for it, to have tabled it is fine for me for next year. What I don't like is that you have some people who don't understand what it's like, as board member [Connie] Compton said, to have a one-paycheck household. They need that every two weeks. I remember what it was like in my younger years when I started teaching. That once-a-month was a killer, but twice a month would have been better."

WILDCAT WARRIORS

Members of the district's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps were honored as Wildcat Warriors for April:

Jyria Williams placed first in drill competitions in the state and she leads her JROTC company, comprised 95% eighth-graders.

MaKayla Earl placed first in the new cadet drill competition in the state and was the top female physical fitness competitor. She is said to always be one of the best platoon sergeants in the school's JROTC.

Haywood King has been a Cadet of the Quarter as a Let 1 cadet and was part of the New Cadet Drill Team that won its third state championship in a row. His platoon finished third overall.

Destiny Hines has been a Cadet of the Quarter as a Let 2 cadet and was drill commander of the first-place unarmed exhibition drill team in state.

Chelsea Grigsby is a member of the unarmed drill team that was second in drill competitions and is said to be one of the best sergeants in the school JROTC.

Instructors Darryle Small and Sgt. Jimmy Stocker lead the Watson Chapel JROTC. Small and choral music instructor Janet Johnson were named Employees of the Month.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district accepted letters of retirement from custodian Williestine Bates and district nurse Rose Sullivent, as well as resignations from elementary teacher Stephanie Hayslip, nurse Michelle Jefferson and Edgewood Elementary Principal Annette Neely.