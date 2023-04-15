Yemen sides exchange war prisoners

SANAA, Yemen -- An exchange of more than 800 prisoners linked to Yemen's long-running war began Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said. The United Nations-brokered deal, in the works for months, comes amid concerted diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

The three-day operation will be the most significant prisoner exchange in Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition and their rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, released more than 1,000 detainees in October 2020.

Thousands of people are still believed to be held as prisoners of war since the conflict broke out, with others missing. But Fabrizio Carboni, the Red Cross' regional director, said the release "gives a sense of momentum" for efforts to end the war.

The Red Cross later said 318 detainees were released Friday.

In Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital of Yemen, family members and a reception line of Houthi political leaders greeted the dozens of former prisoners. An injured man was seen supported by medical workers.

Carboni acknowledged some former prisoners needed medical care before making their flight, but "nothing out of the ordinary."

Meanwhile, prisoners released by the rebel Houthis took flights to Aden, the seat of the country's internationally recognized government allied with Saudi Arabia. Two rounds of simultaneous flights Friday between Aden and Sanaa transferred the prisoners.

As part of the exchange, flights will transport prisoners from government-controlled cities inside Yemen and Saudi Arabia to Sanaa, said Majed Fadail, a deputy minister for human rights for Yemen's government.

The deal calls for the Houthis to release more than 180 prisoners, including Saudi and Sudanese troops fighting with the Saudi-led coalition, and four Yemeni journalists. The journalists were detained in recent years and sentenced to death by a Houthi-controlled court in a trial described by Amnesty International as "grossly unfair."

The deal also includes the release of top military officials held by the Houthis since the start of the war. Among those released Friday were Maj. Gen. Mahmoud al-Subaihi, who was the defense minister when the war began, and Nasser Mansour Hadi, the brother of former Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

In return, the Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni government are scheduled to release more than 700 Houthis they hold, the rebels said.

Saudi Arabia has already freed 13 Houthi detainees who returned to Sanaa April 9, ahead of a trip by the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed al-Jaber, to the Yemeni capital. Including those detainees, the deal should see 869 prisoners released, the Red Cross says.

Hans Grundberg, the U.N. envoy for Yemen, lauded the release and said that "thousands of Yemeni families are still waiting for the return of their loved ones."

Grundberg also urged for a U.N.-brokered solution to end the war. However, some analysts fear that Saudi Arabia's withdrawal could see a new version of the conflict erupt between Yemen's rival administrations.

There are also secessionists who want to restore a separate country of South Yemen, which existed from 1967-90.

"I see prospects for temporary peace between the Saudis and the Houthis but escalation of violence within Yemen," said Nadwa Dawsari, a nonresident scholar with the Middle East Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

Yemen also remains home to al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, viewed by Washington as a dangerous offshoot of the Islamic extremist group.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.

Yemeni gather at the airport ahead of a prisoners exchange in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, April 14, 2023. An exchange of more than 800 prisoners linked to Yemens long-running war them began Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)



