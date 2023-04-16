A tornado that won’t ever be forgotten

PTSD. That's what my wife and I call it: Post-Tornado Stress Disorder.

It was nearly nine years ago on April 27 that our house was destroyed while we were in it. Watching the recent tornado videos and the radar tracking on the news channels brought back some very bad memories.

We were praying that the tornadoes would miss our rebuilt home in Mayflower. Ultimately, I watched one storm cell pass to our north on the opposite side of the river, and another pass to our south and east. They were clearly visible from our front windows and back porch.

The proximity was unnerving. The tornado that hit us in 2014 took out our home and 34 other houses in our neighborhood. It was an EF4 that was three-quarters of a mile wide and stayed on the ground for 27 miles, plowing up a lot of property until it lifted somewhere on the other side of Vilonia.

We had a long-standing joke that our missing Christmas ornaments that had been stored in our attic were probably in Vilonia. Not that funny, I know.

I used to be somewhat blasé about tornadoes. In fact, I was nonchalantly mixing a cocktail a few minutes before it hit us. The weather forecaster was showing the storm on radar and describing the "hook" of a possible tornado, but he mistakenly identified its path as "nearing Plantation Acres." We live in the River Plantation south of Mayflower, and I knew that Plantation Acres is a subdivision in southwest Little Rock. However, it was clear from the radar that this possible tornado was nearing our area.

I put down my glass and leashed our Labrador, thinking we might have a brief stay in the closet before an all-clear. I took him in the front yard to pee. Across the street one of our neighbors was standing in his yard and shouted, "There it is! Tornado!"

I looked across the river (about a half-mile away) and saw the biggest, blackest cloud I'd ever seen, right on the ground, kicking up debris. I herded Zeke into the house and yelled for my wife to get in our front closet. I set my drink down on a desk and pulled the dog in, closing the closet door behind me.

Sitting down, Ina said, "I think we're going to die." The dog was shivering because he could hear the storm noise much more clearly than I could. I replied, "Not our day to die, dear." I was still confident it would miss us.

About 30 seconds later there was a loud roaring and the sound of crashing. Then it was over. I waited a bit and opened the closet door. The first thing I saw was broken glass everywhere. Every single window in our house had imploded. We had to leave the poor dog in the closet because the glass would have shredded his paws. He was terrified.

I was in shock. Ina was crying. The sun was going down, so I located a flashlight and started looking for better shoes since I had on sandals. Our beautiful new sunroom, added the previous year, was totally collapsed. Our roof was gone. A 2-by-4 had impaled a wall in our living room. There was dirt, sheetrock particles, and insulation on everything.

I had no idea what to do next. I didn't know if our neighbors were injured or dead. It was difficult not to panic. So many thoughts crowded my mind.

Soon, I discovered the garage had collapsed, totaling Ina's car. My Tundra was in the driveway and was totaled from flying debris, with every window smashed. We had no transportation. A neighbor's basketball goal had crashed through our dining-room window and destroyed an antique breakfront.

Both of us sort of wandered through the destruction, partly amazed that we had survived while also distraught about our beautiful home.

In the gathering darkness I walked outside and looked around. Many of the houses on our street and the street behind us were leveled. Our walls were mostly still standing, but we had no roof, no garage; nearly every room had suffered some kind of damage.

People were starting to move around outside, looking for survivors or those who were injured. We were able to call my daughter and tell her we were OK and that we would need a place to stay.

The rest of the night is kind of a blur. My neighbor's big teenage son carried our 95-pound Lab out to the street. We packed some clothes and personal hygiene items and simply waited in the street. First responders began to arrive, checking each house to see if people were hurt or buried in the collapsed houses. When certain everyone was out and OK, they would paint a red X on the front to let other emergency workers know that house had been checked.

The state police and local law enforcement set up a roadblock to keep out the curious or possible looters. Our son-in-law and daughter and grandchildren eventually arrived, but could not get all the way to our house. Our next-door neighbor's truck was drivable, and he took us most of the way to the roadblock. I remember walking for a few blocks and the dog panting like he was having a panic attack. I was right there with him. A very kind firefighter brought Zeke a bottle of water and he gulped it down. Eventually we made it out of there and spent several nights in Little Rock at our daughter's home.

All these memories came flooding back while we watched (for hours) the super cell storm approaching us on that recent Friday afternoon. The videos of severe damage in Little Rock were horrifying. I looked over at Ina and saw her sobbing. We worried about our daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren in Little Rock until their calls came in separately: none hit or hurt, and no damage to their house.

The next few days after our encounter were both horrible and uplifting. So many memories, family heirlooms, framed family photos, and nice stuff lost. The uplifting part came when dozens of volunteers, including church organizations, neighbors, military vets, and our family, came to help us pack up anything that was salvageable.

I remember the church lady who was going through the remains of our liquor cabinet holding up an intact bottle of tequila. She said, "Here, I think you could use a drink." Made me laugh--truly a gift at the time.

We were fortunate to have excellent insurance and a great agent. They made us as whole as could be done with money. In short order we had new vehicles, a nice rental condo to stay in, and the means to rebuild our home even better.

Ten months later we moved back into a brand-new house. It now has a large safe room which doubles as my wife's walk-in closet. We suffered displacement, a lot of inconvenience, and trauma. We had already announced our retirement for later in the year, so many of our expectations about being done with our careers and enjoying a cruise, road trip, or beach time were put on hold while the business of recovery proceeded.

Many of the tornado survivors in Little Rock will have similar stories and experiences. I worry that a lot of them will not have good insurance. Not all of them will be able to take off time from work as we did to salvage personal belongings and either repair or rebuild. Many of the displaced were in apartments, and affordable apartments will be even more scarce now. Some will lose employment because their place of work is too damaged to stay open.

The economic and emotional impact of the Little Rock tornadoes will continue to escalate, and it will take a very long time to reach a sense of normalcy. Something these survivors now have in common with us is PTSD. I don't know if anyone has ever started a tornado survivors' support group. Perhaps it is time for one. The fear of these superstorms never really goes away.

Boyd Ward, who lives in Mayflower, is a retired executive, author, and blogger.