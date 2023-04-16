ALL-NWADG GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lawrence heads stellar team after leading Farmington to Class 4A state title

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JENNA LAWRENCE

SCHOOL Farmington

HEIGHT 6-3

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Earned all-conference, all-state and all-state tournament honors as she helped the Lady Cardinals finish with a 36-1 record overall (14-0 in 4A-1 Conference play) and win the Class 4A state championship, where she was named the most valuable player. ... Led the team with an average of 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and also compiled averages of 2 assists, 2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots per game. ... Hit 99 three-point attempts while hitting 41% of her shots from beyond the arc. She was also an 83% free-throw shooters. ... Signed early with the University of Arkansas.

SHE SAID IT "My first goal was to win a state championship. I took it especially hard last year when we lost on a buzzer-beater three, and I made it a priority -- through offseason all the way to the postseason -- to get in the gym early, like 5:45 or 6 a.m., and work on my game because I didn't want it to happen again. Goal number two was I wanted to get 2,000 points and get 1,000 rebounds because that was unheard of and I wanted to make my mark in Arkansas women's sports history in high school. Yeah, I'm pretty pleased with how I played, and I'm excited to bring my game to Arkansas next season."

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRAD JOHNSON

SCHOOL Farmington

NOTABLE Guided the Lady Cardinals to a 36-1 record this season, which included the 4A-1 Conference regular-season and tournament championships, the Class 4A North Region tournament championship and the Class 4A state championship ... The state title was his first outright and second overall (shared the 2020 Class 4A state title with Star City since that championship game was cancelled because of the pandemic) in 14 years at Farmington and 21 years coaching overall. ... The only loss was to Blue Valley (Kan.) North during the championship game of a tournament in Joplin, Mo., in December.

HE SAID IT "It was a tremendously special season. We used the whole idea that this season was about redemption and just to come back and try to put ourselves at No. 1 -- to get a little better every day and be a better version of ourselves this year then what we was the season before. Our kids were locked in all year long, and it wasn't just at games when the lights came on. It was in practices, it was workouts on their own, in the weight room. All that stuff really started last spring, and for them to keep to be able to contain that level of focus all year long was unbelievably impressive."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

CHARLEEN HUDSON

SCHOOL Springdale

HEIGHT 5-6

CLASS Freshman

NOTABLE Earned all-conference honors after she helped the Lady Bulldogs finish with a 14-15 record, which was 11 more victories than a year ago and the fourth-highest amount of wins in the last 17 years. ... Averaged 13.8 points per game as a point guard and led the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game. Also averaged 2.5 steals per game. ... Finished the season with four double-doubles. ... Had a career-high 34 points and added 9 rebounds in a game against Springdale Har-Ber.

SHE SAID IT "I think things went pretty good. I mean, the beginning went kind of slow. I could have done better in the beginning, but as the season went on I did a lot better than I did in the beginning. It wasn't anything new -- I've played most of my life going against older girls, and it was pretty fun. There was a lot of good competition. I defnitely had to improve on my shooting. I had to get my shots up so I could put up points for the team."

ALL-NWADG GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Name;School;Ht.;Class

Galatia Andrew;Springdale Har-Ber;5-4;Sr.

All-conference point guard averaged 7.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Will play volleyball in college.

Wynter Beck;Fayetteville;5-6;Sr.

All-state player averaged 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2 steals per game and has signed to play at Connors State College.

Ella Campbell;Bentonville;5-9;Sr.

All-state player averaged a team-high 14.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and has signed with Rockhurst University.

Carlee Casteel;Rogers Heritage;5-7;Sr.

All-state player averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and signed a national letter of intent to play at Army.

Aubrey Henderson;Jasper;5-9;Sr.

All-state player averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game and signed a national letter of intent with Ouachita Baptist.

Maddi Holt;Bergman;5-8;Sr.

All-state player averaged 24.4 points, 2.6 assists per game and now holds a Arkansas high school career record with 433 three-point shots made.

Alyssa McCarty;Gentry;5-7;Sr.

All-state player averaged 18 points per game (22 per game in postseason) and led her team in rebounds. Has signed with Lincoln University.

Pacious McDaniel;Springdale Har-Ber;5-10;Sr.

All-state player averaged 22.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Committed with Arkansas Tech.

Sam Rhuda;Bentonville;5-10;Sr.

All-state player who averaged 9.1 points 12.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game and known as team's defensive stopper.

Reese Shirey;Farmington;5-5;Jr.

All-state player averaged 9 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 4.5 assists per game with a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Ruby Trammell;Bergman;5-9;Jr.

All-state player who averaged 13.5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game for the Lady Panthers.

Aubrey Treadwell;Rogers;5-8;Sr.

All-conference guard averaged 12.5 points, 2.3 assists per game, and signed in November to play at Rockhurst University.

Charleen Hudson of Springdale, seen Wednesday, April 5, 2023, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Basketball Newcomer of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Brad Johnson of Farmington, seen Wednesday, April 5, 2023, is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

