ALL-RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE: Cartwright ends stellar career with third state championship

GREENWOOD -- Three times a 5A state champion. Two times a state tournament MVP. Scored the fourth most points in program history. Greenwood senior Mady Cartwright left no doubt she was one of the best players to ever wear a Lady Bulldogs uniform.

"Without question she is one of the greatest players when you look at her accomplishments," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "The competitiveness, athleticism and work ethic is very special. She just really brought a lot of positives to our team on and off the court. Her skill set was special, and it showed with what she was able to do."

Cartwright, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year, ended her final high school season in style by tying a Greenwood school record with a third state championship ring doing it all for the Lady Bulldogs. She averaged 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field.

It was always Cartwright's goal to leave a legacy behind at Greenwood since she was a small girl growing up in the town. But even what she accomplished surprised her a little bit.

"I used to go to all the camps when I was little and would go to any event the basketball team had," Cartwright said. "I always really looked forward to playing for this team. It's a great program to play for. My sister, Kaila, played here, so I wanted to continue that tradition."

There is always a special bond between players and their coach. That was for sure the case with Cartwright and Reeves, who have known each other for many, many years. For Cartwright, her high school career couldn't have been the same without Reeves.

"I wouldn't have wanted another coach than him," Cartwright said. "I would say he says I pushed his buttons a little too much sometimes in my younger days. But over the years, he has figured me out, and I've figured him out. I've known him forever. He always tells a story about me shooting him with a squirt gun at the beach when I was 10. He always said he was going to retire before I got to high school. But he is still here."

It was a season of dominance for Greenwood, which finished with a 31-2 record to go along with a perfect 14-0 conference championship run in the 5A-West. The Lady Bulldogs averaged a 41-point margin of victory in league play.

When it mattered most in the state tournament, Cartwright took her game to another level. She and junior Anna Trusty combined to score 142 points and together averaged 36 points per game in the state title run. It wasn't easy though, as Cartwright's always max effort found her crashed into the bleachers one game and missed a couple of minutes tending to that injury. She was even an assistant coach at times suggesting substitutions.

The strong friendships shared on and off the court were a big factor in winning back-to-back state titles for the first time in school history since 2014 and 2015.

"We are always together," Cartwright said. "If you see one of us, you see another one. It was that way in the gym as well. We really liked being around each other. We go to just about every school event together. The bond we have is pretty special."

Cartwright concluded her Greenwood career with 1,574 points behind Megan Hartness (1,692), Lundon Williams (1,776) and Kinsley Fisher (1,825). Cartwright joined an exclusive club of having three state titles in program history with only Hartness ever achieving that feat.

