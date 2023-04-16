ALL-RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE: Despite long odds, Lamar girls make remarkable run to state finals





LAMAR -- After the final buzzer sounded in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals game, Lamar coach Brandon Schluterman celebrated with a fist pump and quickly found his players for hugs after that.

There were smiles. There were tears of joy, too.

It was then the Lady Warriors on their own home court realized they had beat the odds in downing the defending state champions in Bergman in come-from-behind fashion.

Just a year ago in the finals, it was that same Bergman team that beat Lamar for the state title. But in the rematch, Lamar showed on that particular day it was the better team in an emotional 41-39 victory. The Lady Warriors overcame the hurdle that tripped them up last year. And they did it playing without leading scorer and point guard Kori Sanders because of injury and with No. 15 shirts on the sideline honoring the loss of teammate Ashlynn Barnes, who passed away tragically in a car accident earlier this year.

"That was no doubt the win of the year," Schluterman said. "With the storyline behind it and the build-up for it with our situation, it was unbelievable. Those kids just willed their way back to that point with the dramatic finish."

Schluterman, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Coach of the Year, called the victory one of the best in his 17-year career as a coach. He'll never forget celebrating with his girls after what they had done to get to that point.

"That was just pure emotions," Schluterman said. "You hear about incredible feats at other places, but being a part of it is so special. It just builds and builds. It was an amazing experience with a special group of kids. Looking back at it, it's been so awesome."

Lamar (29-5, 13-1 3A-5) had high expectations entering the year coming off a Class 3A runner-up finish and was set to host the state tournament at Warrior Arena. There was plenty of excitement, but the tone of the season shifted after the loss of Barnes. It did again when the Lady Warriors lost Sanders to injury in regional play and knew the biggest games of the year were ahead in the state tournament.

It just meant more to Lamar and its community because of the circumstances, and it showed. The Lady Warriors found a way to make it back to the finals before losing to Salem, 56-36. But when all was said and done, it was back-to-back Class 3A runner-up finishes for the Lady Warriors.

"I learned a lot more about different aspects that go into coaching this year compared to other years," Schluterman said. "Having the success there at the end of the season was very special. Our goal all year was to get back to the finals. It was to win it. But after all the memories and the moments, this is a season that will stand out to me for the rest of my career."

Lamar felt it had a chance to make a state tournament run after the opening-round 57-53 victory against Melbourne, which entered as the four-time defending Class 2A state champions.

Between Schluterman and legendary coach Carl Ramsey, the Lamar Lady Warriors have had just two coaches in the past 43 years. It's been that stability that has the program achieving great heights, including state titles in 1988 and 1991.

Senior forward Karley Williams, who stepped up for the team down the stretch to be an offensive force, knows one thing for sure: her high school career wouldn't have been the same without Schluterman.

"I've said it a million times to people that he is such a great coach," Williams said. "He is just as motivational about playing basketball as he is about life. Going into this year, we knew we had a target on our back from our successful year. With the losses we had this year, it was a rough, emotional year. Having coach there, he really pushed us through it. It wasn't the way we wanted the season to end, but I couldn't have asked for a more meaningful season.

"I'm super sad it's over, but the experiences have been amazing."

It's been a good run for Lamar the past few seasons, including this last one fighting through adversity. But the current team is set to make it more than just a good two-year run with plenty of talent set to come back with the guidance of Schluterman.

