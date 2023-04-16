ALL-RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE: Mansfield freshman Ward stacking Division I offers after stellar season

MANSFIELD -- When Mansfield freshman Kaylee Ward got the news from her coach she would be playing varsity basketball this season, the smile on her face told the entire story. It was just the opportunity Ward has been looking forward to for many years, and it's safe to say she made the most of it.

Ward averaged 11.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for the Lady Tigers (29-5) to help her earn the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year award.

"I've been waiting for so long for this season," Ward said. "I didn't know if I was going to play for sure as a freshman. But once coach told me, I knew this was my chance to play with the big girls. I've played with them for a long time, so it was so exciting. Playing with my sister is so special, too. We played so well and made it as far as we could."

In addition to averaging a double-double this season, Ward earned all-state honors, helped win a conference championship and the Bill Frye Invitational, achieved a triple-double in a game and guided the Lady Tigers to the semifinals before losing to eventual 2A champion Mt. Vernon-Enola.

Not bad for a freshman season. It wasn't an easy journey for Ward though. Even before she stepped on the court in a varsity game, the 6-4 forward had offers to play basketball at the next level. She picked up her first college offer from Central Arkansas when she was in the eighth grade. Offers from Arkansas, Tulsa, Colorado and Mississippi State soon followed after that.

"When I first got them, it was so awesome," Ward said. "But it does put pressure on you with me being this young. I hear the chants in games about them, but I don't listen to it. Sometimes it's really hard. I've felt really pressured at times. But I know I can handle it because this is what I've asked for. I know I can get it done."

The expectations coming into this year were just about as tall as Ward is herself, but Mansfield coach Ethan Bowman said his freshman handled the season well and is only going to get better now.

"There was a lot expected of her this year, but she didn't back down from that and had an amazing freshman year," Bowman said. "Every team in our area knew who she was before the season, and she is known nationally with the offers she has. Looking at her stats during games, you kind of wonder how she can do better than that. But in the years to come, she wants to get better day by day. Expectations are big for her, but nobody has higher expectations of her than herself. She wants to be the best basketball player she can be. She is just different."

Winning at a high level isn't new to Ward after her first varsity volleyball season for Mansfield earlier this year. She finished second on the team with 282 kills, had a team-high 73 blocks and played a key role in the Lady Tigers this year winning their third consecutive and seventh overall state title.

It still didn't make her less tense entering her initial high school basketball season.

"I was so nervous," Ward said. "Even after winning a state title with most of these girls in volleyball, they are older than me. I just wanted to fit in. I for sure had butterflies in my stomach often. But my girls really calmed me down and got me where I needed to be late in the year. I know I can trust them, and they can trust me. That helped a lot."

Mansfields Kaylee Ward, seen Thursday, March 30, 2023, is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls basketball newcomer of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

