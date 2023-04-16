Arkansans get to learn about controlled burns

EL DORADO -- Thursday saw the Lower Ouachita Prescribed Burn Association gather in the Simmons Bank Plaza. Seven members of the newly formed organization were present representing Ouachita, Union, Calhoun and Bradley counties.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission personnel Ben Field and Jeff Lawson conducted the instructional program designed to help private land owners learn how to utilize control burns to enhance wildlife habitat and promote certain species of flora and fauna on their property.

Attendees were reminded how in the timberlands of south Arkansas the entire ecosystem is driven to add fuel to the landscape. Regular prescribed burns reduce the fuel in the woods, lowering the chance of wildfires and restores the natural balance of wildlife habitat. The meeting laid out several benefits for using fire in the coastal plain.

Among other things, fire helps establish natural regeneration of grass species as a food source for wildlife and opens up woodlands by eliminating understory thickets. Turkey and quail especially benefit from such improvements.

Upon taking the position in 2021, AGFC Director Philip Tappan had a goal to establish prescribed burn associations across the state. Funding was provided by Arkansas Game and Fish and now seven associations are in place. They include Central Arkansas PBA, North Central PBA, Ozark Mountain PBA, Ozark Foothills PBA, Ozark Prairie PBA, Lower Ouachita PBA and Central River Valley PBA.

Ben Field launched the level 1 learning session. The initial course is classroom study educating participants on the proper use and control of fire in relation to weather, topography, safety, effect on species and implementing a proper burn plan and protocol. A future class titled "Learn to Burn II" will take members into a real life control burn scenario with hands on experience in the field.

One important fact pointed out to attendants is how Arkansas has not previously had an established "Burn Law." If PBA members follow an approved burn plan, with the proper tools, manpower and resources and aren't negligent in their procedures, it's difficult to be found guilty of damages for a fire getting beyond control boundaries. Negligence is the rule of law. No negligence, no guilt.

However, Lawson pointed out, there is a bill currently before the legislature that may have an effect on the limited liability that has been the rule in our state up to this time. Currently law only requires burners to call the Arkansas Department Agriculture Forestry Division to let them know you are conducting a control burn along with what is the nature of the fuel and size of burn. Although not required by law, it is additionally suggested landowners contact the local sheriff's office, and fire departments to make them aware of burning. One future aspect of the proposed law is all burn plans must be pre-certified by a state-certified burner.

Subjects addressed in the class included the ecology of fire, the seasonality of fire, basic fire weather, fire planning and how to draw up a burn plan, establishing safe fire breaks, proper equipment and ignition and things to do on the day of a burn. Certain things pointed out to consider when utilizing fire on the landscape is the presence of deer stands, light poles and other utilities along with fences.

Regarding smoke management, wind direction is a large factor to plan around for smoke sensitive areas such as chicken houses, schools, hospitals, neighborhoods and highways.

AGFC is providing fully equipment trailers to local PBAs that come outfitted with drip torches, rakes, fire flappers, leaf blowers, hardhats, leather gloves, eye protection, chain saws, hand held radios, and certain Nomex protective clothing.

Other items suggested for conducting a safe burn are ATV's, portable water receptacles and a ready water resource to draw upon. Additional common sense tools should include a first aid kit and plenty of drinking water for safe hydration of participants.

Fire teams are broken up into responsibilities that include "burn boss" who is usually the landowner, "holders" who patrol the fire perimeter watching for potential escape of the flames from their intended unit and "ignitors" who light back fires, head fires and flank fires at proper locations.

The 2 1/2-hour class wrapped with discussion of what's next with the upcoming "Learn to Burn II" class.

Current membership dues for the Lower Ouachita PBA are $35 per year, $100 for three years or $150 for five years.

Interested parties wishing to learn more about PBA's, may reach out to AGFC's Private Lands Biologist Supervisor, Ted Zawislak at (870) 404-4789 or (877) 297-4331. You may also contact him at ted.zawislak@agfc.ar.gov.

Seven Lower Ouachita PBA members attended a "Learn to Burn 1" class Thursday. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

