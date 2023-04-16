Arkansas D-line target Collins set to make decision

Arkansas defensive line target Charleston Collins said he will announce his college decision on April 21.

His latest visit to Arkansas was on Tuesday. He also visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 14, when he was able to meet Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams for the first time.

“The visit was great,” Collins said in January. “I had a chance to chill with Coach T-Will. He really changed my perspective of Arkansas. He made them bump up a few digits. An amazing guy, beautiful soul — just a great all-around person.

“I was just hanging out with him all day. It was really the purpose of me coming down, getting to know him better.”

Collins, 6-5, 263 pounds, of Mills in Little Rock, named a top 12 of Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State and Mississippi State on Nov. 30.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 121 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas.

Collins recorded 124 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 recovered fumbles, 4 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble last season.