Arkansas meets California receiver's expectations

Sophomore receiver Dreyden Garner made the trek to Arkansas from California and left with an offer from the Razorbacks.

Garner, 6-1, 180, of San Diego University City, visited Arkansas with his teammate and Arkansas class of 2026 defensive back target Tay Lockett.

“I like the environment and I like how everybody is like family. It’s the only team out here, so I feel like if you come out here you’re just like family and they welcome you with big open arms,” Garner said.

He has nine other offers from schools such as Arizona, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, UNLV, San Jose State and Hawaii.

Garner recorded 36 catches for 812 yards and 9 touchdowns last year. His 22.6 yards per reception led the team.

He liked meeting Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"I got offered by KG while I was out here, too,” Garner said. “It was a happy moment. Second SEC school. I like it out here a lot, so I’ll definitely be back.”

He also touched on the highlights of the trip.

"The spring game, the tour and the whole photoshoot and all that,” Garner said. “I like the experience being in that Red. Go Hogs.”



