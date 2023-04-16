Arkansas' Wilson sets records in Florida

It was a record-setting weekend for the University of Arkansas women’s and men’s track and field teams.

Arkansas sophomore Britton Wilson ran a collegiate outdoor record 49.51 seconds and won the 400 meters Saturday at the Tom Jones Memorial meet in Gainesville, Fla.

Wilson broke the previous mark of 49.57 ran by Texas A&M’s Athing Mu at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Wilson, who also set the indoor American record of 49.48 in the 400 the season, ran a world-leading time in the 400-meter hurdles of 52.23 in winning the event on Friday night in Gainesville.

Texas’ Rhasidat Adeleke finished second to Wilson in Saturday’s 400, running 49.90, while Razorbacks sophomore Rosey Effiong was third in an outdoor career-best 50.93 that ranks No. 4 on the UA’s all-time list.

In men’s competition at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif., Arkansas senior Roje Stona took second in Saturday’s discus with a throw of 218 feet, 7 inches that set a UA record and ranks No. 5 on the all-time collegiate list.

Stona and Arkansas senior Ralford Mullings, who took fourth with a best mark of 206-0, both broke the previous UA record of 205-4 set by Scott Lofquist in 1982.

Collegiate record-holder Mykolas Alekna of California won the discus with a throw of 224-3.

Arkansas senior Jordan West took third in the shot-put with a toss of 66-0 1/4.

The Razorbacks’ women’s 1,600 relay of sophomores Aaliyah Pyatt, Joanne Reid, junior Nickisha Pryce and Effiong finished second in Gainesville in 3:26.60. Ohio State won in 3:26.27.

In men’s competition in Long Beach, Calif., Arkansas sophomore Wayne Pinnock finished as the top collegian with a leap of 26-3 1/2 Jacob Fincham-Dukes won with a wind-aided mark of 27-0 3/4.

Razorbacks senior Carey McLeod took third (26-2 1/4) and senior Ryan Brown fifth (25-2 1/2).

On Friday night, Arkansas sophomore Kasen O’Riley won the high jump (7-0 1/2) and senior James Benson won the 200 (20.94).



