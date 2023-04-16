Basketball league puts girls ‘next’

The first time Jamyah Wilson stepped on the basketball court, the moment was nerve-wracking.

"I wanted to start playing basketball because I had seen my auntie play and see how fun she made it seem," said Jamyah, now a 13-year-old seventh-grader at Watson Chapel Junior High School. "When I started playing for Coach Kelso, I was very scared. But he helped me to express myself and control my emotions on the court."

Coach Kelso is Kelsey "Kelso" Alexander, the founder of SGN – She Got Next.

It's a fast-growing basketball league for girls in grades 3-8 based in Pine Bluff. Games are held Fridays and Saturday at The Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave.

"Our league started based off girls called the Fab 8, which included Eryne Scott, Khanzis McDonley, Kaylei Willingham, Jordyn Alexander, Camilla Marlow, Za'Caira Hardimon, Addisyn Anderson and Jamiyah Davis that never played but spent the last three years training and having success on and off the court," Kelso Alexander, 35, said.

That team played for the Bryson Warren United, which Kelso Alexander said became Pine Bluff's first national ranked team in 2021 at No. 32. Kaylei, Eryne and Jordyn received national achievements from playing on the team, which Alexander said is the only AAU girls team in Pine Bluff.

"These girls have set the standard for girls youth basketball in not just Pine Bluff but southeastern Arkansas," he added.

Alexander also added 11 girls who had never before played basketball to form SGN. Now, there are at least 80 players on the league's rosters. Girls come from far away as Hot Springs and Star City – known hotbeds for hoops – to play in the league.

"The biggest part was getting it out there," Alexander said. "I think the biggest part was, when I got it to the parents, then they started telling other parents, and then they started telling their friends and their friends started telling other friends, and it kept going from there."

Alexander, who operates a body shop in Pine Bluff, got involved in youth hoops by helping Pine Bluff High School great Brian Cal with AAU basketball. Cal was coaching a boys team when he asked Alexander to help with a girls team, by Alexander's account.

Alexander, who doubled as a coach at Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus this season, drew from his high school experience, when he transferred from PBHS to Watson Chapel High with hopes of making the varsity team there. He missed the cut just before the season started, he recalled.

"I went to school three years and got cut," said Alexander, who graduated a Wildcat in 2006. "I didn't have anybody show me how to play. I want to show these kids how to play and not just focus on my kids. I want to focus on the whole city. That's why I started the league."

Jamyah has benefited from playing under Alexander, saying she has improved her ball control. She played school ball this season and overcame adversity.

"In school ball, I was very nervous and scared because the girls were way bigger than my size [4-feet-11], but after so long, I decided to take control, get in the paint and get in fouls while using my shortness as a liability," she said.

On the court, Alexander challenges the girls to become leaders, dividing them into teams based on their abilities. For example, the best ball handers play on separate teams and have to lead their teams to win, rather than play together and possibly have an unfair advantage.

Each game consists of 15-minute halves. Zone defense is not allowed, and every player must play and equal amount of time in the first half.

Off the court, Alexander stresses academics before athletics through an enrichment program, and every player must adhere to the program's values.

"They can't play for me if they have bad grades," he said. "I pop up in the school and am constantly in communication with the teachers. It's to the point now where if a kid gets in trouble, the teachers will call me before I call the teacher."

Debra Taylor, who helps Alexander with SGN and the AAU team, wanted to start her own organization and gain insight on how to run one. Alexander invited her to join his league, and the former Dumas High School Ladycat has worked with him since then.

"It's been amazing. I love the experience," Taylor said. "He does a great job with these young ladies. It takes a lot to start, and with attitudes on top, he's just very patient with them."

The league tipped off the season March 4 with training camp and will conclude June 24 with the playoffs and championship.

Alexander gave special thanks to Capt. Jason Perdieu at The Salvation Army for giving his league a home.

"If it wasn't for him, this wouldn't be possible," Alexander said.

She Got Next founder Kelsey "Kelso" Alexander supervises an April 6 practice. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Samya Sanders, a member of the Liberty team, shoots free throws during a skills challenge Saturday at The Salvation Army Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

