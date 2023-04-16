Best-sellers

Fiction

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

2. HANG THE MOON by Jeannette Walls. Nine years after being cast out, a young woman returns to reclaim her place in her family and comes into her own as a bootlegger.

3.HELLO BEAUTIFUL by Ann Napolitano. In a homage to Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," a young man's dark past resurfaces as he gets to know the family of his college sweetheart.

4. LOYALTY by Lisa Scottoline. The lives of a lemon grower, a young lawyer, a new mother and a reclusive goatherd collide in Sicily during the rise of the Mafia.

5. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

6. I WILL FIND YOU by Harlan Coben. A man imprisoned for murdering his 3-year-old son becomes convinced his son is still alive and plans an escape.

7. COUNTDOWN by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. A botched field operation and a terrorist plot endanger Amy Cornwall and her family.

8. PINEAPPLE STREET by Jenny Jackson. Three women navigate their roles in a well-to-do family living in Brooklyn Heights.

9. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

10. REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES by Shelby Van Pelt. A widow working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium is aided in solving a mystery by a giant Pacific octopus living there.

Nonfiction

1. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

2. POVERTY, BY AMERICA by Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Evicted" examines the ways in which affluent Americans keep poor people poor.

3. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

5. SAVED by Benjamin Hall. The Fox News journalist gives his account of the injuries he sustained from a Russian attack while covering the war in Ukraine.

6.THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

7. THE COURAGE TO BE FREE by Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor gives his account of his achievements and shares his opinions about the political left.

8. PARIS by Paris Hilton. The entrepreneur and pop culture icon shares her personal and professional rise in the age of influencers.

9. HUMANLY POSSIBLE by Sarah Bakewell. The author of "At the Existentialist Café" explores 700 years of humanism.

10. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over 35 years.

Paperback fiction

1. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. DAISY JONES & THE SIX by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. NEVER NEVER by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW by Daniel Kahneman.

Source: The New York Times