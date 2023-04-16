Brunson, Knicks start playoffs with road win

CLEVELAND -- Jalen Brunson shook off foul trouble and scored 21 of his 27 in the second half, Julius Randle returned from an ankle injury to add 19 and the New York Knicks welcomed Cleveland back to the NBA playoffs by holding off the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday night in Game 1.

Brunson was limited to nine minutes in the first half, but hit several big shots down the stretch as the Knicks turned back Cleveland's late rally led by Donovan Mitchell.

Randle was questionable up until pregame warmups, when he tested the left ankle he sprained two weeks ago. The All-Star forward looked like himself while pacing the Knicks, who fell behind 93-92 with 2:12 left.

With Mitchell making plays all over the floor, the Cavs were within 99-97 in the final seconds when Brunson missed a pull-up, but Randle grabbed his 10th rebound and passed to Quentin Grimes, who was fouled with four seconds left.

Grimes made both free throws as the Knicks finished off the Cavs and disappointed a raucous, towel-waving Cleveland crowd that came alive in the fourth quarter when Mitchell scored 14 to bring the Cavs back.

Mitchell finished with 38 for the Cavs, who returned to the playoff stage for the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals. It's been a long road back for Cleveland, which wasn't as hurt by its inexperience as lack of production from the bench.

Josh Hart added 17 points -- and hit a big three-pointer down the stretch -- for New York, whose reserves outscored the Cavs 37-14.

Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.

Game 2 is Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Randle missed New York's final five games after rolling his ankle on March 29, and the injury threatened to derail New York's playoff hopes. However, he improved this week despite not taking much contact in practice and looked like himself from the outset.

CELTICS 112, HAWKS 99

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Boston capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by Atlanta to hold on for victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday.

The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 three-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game.

Atlanta used a 32-12 run to cut the deficit to 96-84 on a three-point play by Bogdan Bogdanovic early in the fourth.

The Celtics got the lead back up to 107-87. It was 110-97 with less than two minutes to play when Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter got free on fast break. But his layup attempt was blocked from behind by Marcus Smart.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points.

SIXERS 121, NETS 101

PHILADELPHIA -- James Harden hit seven three-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and Philadelphia pushed back Mikal Bridges and Brooklyn for a Game 1 victory.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and the 76ers hit a postseason team-record 21 three-pointers in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.

The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday.

Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

But Brooklyn's starless roster was no match for Embiid, Harden and a playoff-tested roster expected to make a deep run in the postseason. The Sixers had a sellout crowd of 20,913 in a frenzy from the opening tip, then blew the game open in the fourth.

Harden's ineffectiveness around the rim in the first half -- he was 1 of 8 on two-pointers -- was offset by his 5-of-7 shooting on three-pointers.

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges, right, dribbles the ball past Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) reacts after a shot as Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and Mikal Bridges (1) defend in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges, right, shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges dribbles the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

