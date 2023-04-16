Bud blowback

I watched Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Anheuser-Busch, dither on cable news the other day to joyfully explain her revolutionary idea to partner in a campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, featuring cans with the influencer's face on them in paid social-media posts.

It caused me to wonder how any adult at headquarters ever approved that catastrophe. Did no one with good sense stand in the mahogany board room and say, "No, this isn't something we need or want to promote. Has anyone seen the demographics on our customers?"

The Daily Mail reported that, apparently, that didn't happen. So things went south quickly for the brewing giant.

According to what I've heard and read, as a result of such an unnecessary and just plain dumb decision, Bud Light sales dropped by 30 percent in six days after Mulvaney's post, reportedly costing the company over $6 billion in market capitalization.

And the blowback is bound to only get worse.

I've previously wondered aloud how profitable corporations find it in any way wise to purposefully take political sides in a divided country, especially during a heated culture war.

Why would any successful company want people whose customers only think one radical way? I could ask the same question of any business from banks to ice cream, cereal to, well, you name it.

Social activism has its place in a free society, and more power to those who find it important to devote their time and energy toward participating.

But if my responsibility as a marketing leader for a historically successful international beer company is to increase the number of customers, the very last thing I'm going to do is hatch some harebrained "woke" idea that instead sends the company into a costly tailspin.

I have plenty of good choices in light beer other than Bud Light, just as I have many choices when buying a car or pizza. I have the choice where to spend all of my money. Perhaps there are enough Bud Light-drinking transgender people to make up for such crushing losses. Frankly, I'm deeply skeptical.

You can bet my choices will never be with a merchant that I feel has intentionally strayed well out of its lane in an attempt to push its ideology on me and others.

Haiku for you?

I hired Howard Lee Kilby as a reporter in Hot Springs during the late 1970s. He was always more sensitive than hard-nosed in his writing, so it was no surprise to learn he's developed quite a following in the world of haiku poetry.

Still in Hot Springs, Howard, who is president of the Arkansas Haiku Society, wrote the other day to share some of his three-line poetry and that of others who contribute to his haiku column published in the Ouachita Life tabloid.

He describes haiku as a short form of poetry developed in Japan some 350 years ago and still regularly practiced there, although it's relatively new in the United States.

Capturing the moment in three lines with 17 or fewer syllables is acceptable for publication in Howard's column that regularly presents several winners for small cash prizes.

Haiku poems don't rhyme, but do address specific moments that relate a story in abbreviation. They often involve nature. Here are are a few winners from Howard's latest page:

Difficult day,

a bath with bubbles.

Six again.

--Marci McGill, Cincinnati

Eyes and ears are failing,

every joint and muscle aches,

precious golden years.

--James Kipp, Cabot

Out of the fog,

the whistle

of an inbound train.

--Greg Schwartz, Sykesville, Md.

I love to see clouds,

the bright and fluffy white ones,

dancing in the sky.

--Carole Katchen, Denver

Watching a crow

through my window

watching me.

--Larry Stanley, Hot Springs

OK, I thought I'd try my hand at this:

Furry ears on alert,

wet little nose scans breezes.

Benji reads the news.

If you want to enter and be published in Howard's column in Ouachita Life, send your haiku efforts to hkilby@hotmail.com, and tell him Mike said hi. You might even win a few bucks.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.