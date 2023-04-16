Sections
Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer | Today at 2:39 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Catamount Construction, 12401 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $4,288,000.

CDI Contractors, LLC, 418 Main St., Little Rock, $431,256.

CBM Construction, 1 Allied Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

CBM Construction, 2520 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $265,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 10800 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, $199,641.

Shanti Construction Group, 11410 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Matson, Inc., 805 Sherman St., Little Rock, $101,684.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building, 10 Longfellow Lane, Little Rock, $1,932,000.

Cope Gracy, 82 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, $1,100,000.

Home Sweet Home, 108 Abington Drive, Little Rock, $825,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, 111 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Michael Phillips, 1600 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $400,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 50 Copper Cir., Little Rock, $378,000.

DKS Custom Homes, 364 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $355,000.

River City General, 2410 S. Izard St., Little Rock, $353,000.

Mr. Carson Campbell, 7011 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, $320,000.

H. A. Custom Homes, LLC, 140 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 318 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $278,000.

Art's Classic Homes, 7320 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 55 Copper Cir., Little Rock, $237,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 126 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $208,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 128 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $199,000.

Ken Davis, 3108 16th St., Little Rock, $130,000.

REO Contractors, 5200 Westwood Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.

