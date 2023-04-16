Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Catamount Construction, 12401 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $4,288,000.
CDI Contractors, LLC, 418 Main St., Little Rock, $431,256.
CBM Construction, 1 Allied Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.
CBM Construction, 2520 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $265,000.
Baldwin & Shell, 10800 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, $199,641.
Shanti Construction Group, 11410 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $150,000.
Matson, Inc., 805 Sherman St., Little Rock, $101,684.
RESIDENTIAL
Parkinson Building, 10 Longfellow Lane, Little Rock, $1,932,000.
Cope Gracy, 82 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, $1,100,000.
Home Sweet Home, 108 Abington Drive, Little Rock, $825,000.
Kevin Driver Builders, 111 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.
Michael Phillips, 1600 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $400,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 50 Copper Cir., Little Rock, $378,000.
DKS Custom Homes, 364 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $355,000.
River City General, 2410 S. Izard St., Little Rock, $353,000.
Mr. Carson Campbell, 7011 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, $320,000.
H. A. Custom Homes, LLC, 140 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 318 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $278,000.
Art's Classic Homes, 7320 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 55 Copper Cir., Little Rock, $237,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 126 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $208,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 128 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $199,000.
Ken Davis, 3108 16th St., Little Rock, $130,000.
REO Contractors, 5200 Westwood Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.