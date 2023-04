The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

900 S. Park St., residential, Dickson Landon, 9 a.m. April 10, property valued at $40.

72204

4517 Montclair Road, residential, Christy Jackson, 9:04 a.m. April 11, property value unknown.

72205

3825 W. Markham St., residential, Daion Davis, 3:49 p.m. April 8, property value unknown.

4400 A St., residential, James Howard, 6:18 p.m. April 12, property valued at $6.

72207

1701 N. Bryant St., residential, Joshua Payne, 10:50 a.m. April 11, property valued at $6.

72209

7201 Interstate 30, residential, George Jeffery, 3:08 p.m. April 10, property valued at $6,510.

8824 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 3:01 a.m. April 11, property valued at $100.

7501 Mabelvale Cutoff, commercial, Dollar General, 1:41 a.m. April 12, property valued at $4,000.

10422 Chicot Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 4:51 a.m. April 12, property valued at $300.

72103

1 RichSmith Lane, residential, Valley Estates, 2:14 p.m. April 12, property valued at $30.

72210

27 Falcon Court, residential, Chavette Stewart, 7:27 a.m. April 11, property valued at $1,001.

20 Benham Lane, residential, LaTracy Bizzell, 9:28 p.m. April 12, property valued at $11,600.

72211

10801 W. Markham St., commercial, Sudsy Car Wash, 2:54 p.m. April 11, property valued at $300.

72223

1801 Champlin Dr., residential, Keila Sosa Frometa, 10:50 a.m. April 12, property valued at $1,213.

72227

9500 Satterfield Dr., residential, Katherine Lee, 5:41 p.m. April 11, property valued at $500.

7700 Indian Trl., residential, Britni Reynolds, 11:08 a.m. April 11, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

7641 Vestal Blvd., residential, Ariel Byles, 8 p.m. April 11, property valued at $300.

7629 Vestal Blvd., residential, Mykeiceya Storay, 9:57 p.m. April 13, property valued at $825.

72114

115 W. Pershing Blvd., residential, Allison Zuber, 5:25 p.m. April 8, property valued at $600.

72116

3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, J.C. Penney, 8:05 p.m. April 8, property valued at $6,025.

2701 Lakeview Road, residential, 7:59 a.m. April 11, property valued at $251.

72117

2001 Arkansas 161, residential, Lisa Chambers, 2:51 a.m. April 10, property valued at $70.

72118

6301 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Ashley Tate, 10:50 a.m. April 7, property valued at $10,040.

3924 Emerson Dr., residential, Toro Martinez and Ma Delaluz Acosta, 11:50 p.m. April 7, property valued at $200.

704 Shamrock Dr., residential, Salynthia Walls, 5 p.m. April 12, property value unknown.