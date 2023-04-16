Business people

MUGS

Jennifer Martinez Belt has been announced as The Scott Family Amazeum's new director of development and communications. Belt has been working with a team of eight focusing on development, marketing and communications since the beginning of February. Her previous positions include the Peel Compton Foundation in Bentonville as the director of development, the Arkansas Foodbank, and The Children's Museum of Houston, among others.

Jeremy Caviness has recently been appointed as assistant medical center director for The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. A veteran himself, Caviness has worked for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks since 2019. In 2021, Caviness became the executive officer for the chief of staff. Caviness graduated from the Community College of the Air Force in Montgomery, Ala. with an associate degree in applied science in air and space technologies. Caviness also holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master's in organizational leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va.

