Sunday, April 16

Genealogy, Historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 pm. April 16 at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, East Fourth Avenue and State Street. The meeting will feature Michelle Jones of Pine Bluff. The topic will be Exploring Jefferson County Through its Cemeteries. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Ministry to host licensing service

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will present a Licensing to the Ministry Service for James Hill Jr. at 3 p.m. Sunday. The senior pastor/apostle is Saint Mary Harris.

Gould church honors pastor/wife

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at Gould will host the fifth anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Phillip and Jurmicka Puckett on Sunday. The 11 a.m. guest speaker will be the Rev. Donald Manning Sr., pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Gould along with his congregation. The anniversary will be observed at 2:30 p.m. and the guest speaker will be the Rev. Eric Crowder-Jones, senior pastor of Another Chance Church of North Little Rock along with his congregation. Everyone in welcomed to attend.

Smith Chapel plans family, friends event

Smith Chapel Missionary baptist Church, 3006 Kentucky St., will present its Family and Friends Day at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes, pastor of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. The worship leader is Danita Kirkland of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at Sherill. The theme is Family and Friends Praising God Together. The Rev. Brandon York, is pastor of Smith Chapel. Masks are required for attendance.

Monday, April 17

Caregivers Alzheimer's group to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host their Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. April 17 online. The community is invited to attend via Zoom. The topic will be 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer' s Disease presented by Tonya Boyce of the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Guests will be Lynette Finley of the Alzheimer's Association, and Charlotte Clausen of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences discussing Medicare fraud, according to a news release. To join the meeting, the Zoom link is https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/92940858607?pwd=QkFtQUhrUndEbis2cDhxdjdLMGw0UT09 or call 833 548 0276 US Toll-free and use Meeting ID: 929 4085 8607. Details: Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency at (870) 543-6309.

Consolidated St. Marion sets conference

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's first Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is currently open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Beginning Monday, April 17

$500 available for UAM pre-registration

The University of Arkansas at Monticello fall 2023 new first-time freshmen and new transfer students will receive a $500 scholarship if they pre-register for fall 2023 classes on April 17 or April 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and attend UAM during the fall 2023 semester. Terms and conditions may apply, according to a news release. In-person registration is recommended, but over-the-phone registration is also available. Students must RSVP to reserve a time to pre-register in order to be eligible for the scholarship. RSVP on the UAM Admissions webpage or at https://www.uamont.edu/admissions/index.html. Students will be able to pre-register for classes and have the option to visit any office related to attending school in the fall. Parents and legal guardians are welcome. Details: UAM Admissions Office at (870) 460-1026 or admissionsoffice@uamont.edu.

Tuesday, April 18

PB school board virtual event set

A virtual community meeting, Enhancing the Pine Bluff School District, will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. April 18. Sederick Charles Rice, Zone 4 Pine Bluff School Board member, invites Pine Bluff residents to attend the session, according to a news release. Participants can register and provide feedback at https://forms.gle/Bk9v4u8bST1cp14F7. To join the Zoom meeting, the link is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/81557856153 with Meeting ID: 815 5785 6153 and Passcode: ZEBRASBEST.

Chamber to host Go Forward CEO

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch & Learn session sponsored by Go Forward Pine Bluff and the guest speaker will be Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. April 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Reservations are required at vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Third Ward group slates meeting

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. April 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Go Forward sets fourth meeting

Go Forward Pine Bluff will host its fourth community meeting to give details on the May 9 election for two tax proposals. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave., according to a news release.

Wednesday, April 19

Thursday, April 20

Shredding event set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean & Beautiful Commission will host a spring shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 at Saracen Landing. Each person is limited to having 10 boxes of documents shredded. Participants should sort items before bringing them to be shredded. Only paper will be allowed; no metal or plastic. Organizers thank sponsors and volunteers, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Christian Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Larissa Fore, director of the Pine Bluff Carl Redus Jr. Aquatic Center. There will also be a presentation by Cathie Dortch, founder and chief executive officer of the Commission Fields project at Little Rock, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Beginning Thursday, April 20

'Charlotte's Web' to be performed

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present the classic children's tale, "Charlotte's Web," based on the book written by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, and 2 p.m. April 23. The shows will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St. This production is sponsored by Relyance Bank. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at asc701.org, by calling (870) 536-3375, or by purchasing in person at ASC. Tickets are also offered to students at $10. For more information about the show or performances for school groups, contact ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@acs701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Mayors, GFPB to address retired teachers

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will hear presentations at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. At 11:30 a.m. April 20 -- The State of the Cities addresses will be made by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington White Hall Mayor Noel Foster. At 11:30 a.m. May 18 -- A Go Forward Pine Bluff update will be given. Lunch will be served, according to a news release.

Through Thursday, April 20

UAM hosts Lewis' senior art exhibit

Jamarcus Lewis' senior art thesis exhibition, Surprisingly Uninhabited, will be held until April 20 in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Lewis' focus is demonstrated by highly saturated watercolor applied quickly and spontaneously to evoke the feeling of being within a landscape, according to a news release.

UAM to exhibit Rodriguez's art

Alexis Rodriguez's senior art thesis exhibition, Ciudad de Lineas, will be held through April 20 in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Rodriguez's drawings and ceramics use lines, designs and imagery to connect to his culture and family background as immigrants to the United States, according to a news release.

Saturday, April 22

Free childcare provider classes to be held

Family and Consumer Sciences agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension will host free in-person training for the Best Care training for child care providers. The 2023 training will be held April 22 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave, beginning at 8 a.m. Ten hours of training will be offered. Registration is required by April 18, according to a news release. All Best Care classes are offered free. Continuing Education Units (CEU's) are available for $10. Instructors include Danielle Watson, Cleveland County, Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County, and Rebecca Simon, program associate for Early Childhood at the U of A Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension. Participants may pre-register by contacting Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu for the Best Care Training or for information on other options for verified training for child-care providers or foster parents.

Dialoguing With Delta set

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present Dialoguing with Delta at 10 a.m. April 22, in the STEM Building at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Presenters include Kimberley Davis, Estella Bland, Latasha Randle and Jamal Gordon. Dialoguing with Delta is an annual educational activity for students ranging from ages eight to 18. It is being presented in partnership with UAPB's School of Education, according to a news release. This year's theme is "Level Up: Building for Success in School and Beyond." To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFQPxLJ1l5y-b4C9WzwYHLYVp8W-LUCfjML4BuiwRqmjbtYA/viewform.

Auditions set for 'The Last Five Years'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for the musical, "The Last Five Years," from noon to 5 p.m. April 22. Performances are slated for June 22-25. Auditions are open to ages 17 and older. No theater experience is required. Auditions will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at 627 S. Main St. This production was written and composed by Jason Robert Brown and will be directed by Bethany Gere. "This intimate musical chronicles a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress," according to a synopsis. Auditions are by appointment only. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. For more information, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

City of Pine Bluff sets cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2023 spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The meeting location for volunteers will be the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. Cleanup sites will be positioned throughout the community. Volunteers will be responsible for providing their own transportation to cleanup sites. However, volunteers may collect supplies at the meeting location, starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Lampworking Workshop with Olivia Valentine set

Patrons are invited to create beautiful glass art with instructor Olivia Valentine during a lampworking workshop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22 at The ARTSpace on Main's studio, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The series will begin with the basics of lampworking: learning how to properly use tools, control flames and become comfortable with the physics of glass. The cost is $260 for ASC members and $312 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials and equipment. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. Register at asc701.org/class/lampworking or by calling (870) 536-3375.

ASC hosts Stained Glass Class

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Stained Glass Class with artist-in-residence Aida Ayers from noon to 2 p.m. April 22 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The event is for ages 12 and older, according to a news release. Participants will learn to safely create a copper foil project with an introduction to pattern creation, glass cutting, grinding, copper-foil application, and soldering. Patrons can check with ASC for cost. To register, visit asc701.org/class/stained-glass or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Beginning Saturday, April 22

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22. and May 20. Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Monday, April 24

Date changes for quorum court

The Jefferson County Quorum Court meeting originally set for April 10 has been rescheduled for April 24 at 530 p.m. according to a news release. The quorum court meets at the courthouse.

Thursday, April 27

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. April 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. April 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The Little Rock VA Regional Office also operates a Satellite Office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Room 1C-151B. It is open Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Arts & Science Center sets Volunteer Night

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas as it honors the hard work and commitment of its volunteers during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. April 27, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served during this free event. The public is invited to attend.

Friday, April 28

Beginners Jewelry Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a beginners jewelry workshop, focused on creating beaded bracelets, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 28 at The ARTSpace on Main. Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship in beaded bracelets. Tate will teach two different ways to make bracelets using the connector loop. Students will make two handmade bracelets to take home and gain the skills to make many more. The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Beginning Friday, April 28

Encounter Women's Conference set

Host Gail Stith invites the community to the Encounter Women's Conference at Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St. On April 28, the conference begins at 6 p.m. with prayer led by Saint Mary Harris of Pine Bluff. Service starts at at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Louise J. Lyas and guest psalmist Carolyn Traylor. Other guests include Vernola Armour of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Eleanor Philpher of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Braxton of Pine Bluff; and Deitra Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas. On April 29, prayer begins at 9 a.m. and workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Brenda Jefferson. Other guests include Barbara Deloney, Monica Anderson, Aretha Fulcher, and Valerie Raspberry.

Saturday, April 29

City sets walking challenge

The city of Pine Bluff will host the Step into Spring Walking Challenge from 10 am to noon April 29. All ages are welcome, according to a news release. The city's Advancing Health Literacy Program will hold the challenge at the Saracen Walking Trail, starting at the Saracen Landing entrance. Participants will be awarded medals for completion of the following: Gold -- The 3.6 mile trail within 30 minutes; Silver -- The 3.6 mile trail; Bronze -- 1.8 miles of the trail. Details: (870) 730-2004.

VFW Auxiliary sets headstone cleaning

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 4455 will host a headstone cleaning in the Veterans' Section of Graceland Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon April 29, according to a news release. Participants will include members from area Boy Scouts of America troops and Jefferson County 4-H students. Anyone interested in participating should call (870) 692-1951.

Beginning Saturday, April 29

Carpe' Diem reopening

Carpe' Diem women's boutique at White Hall is reopening under new owners Matt and Laura Golden, according to a news release. Located at Dogwood Village, 7106 Dollarway Road, Suite 120, the business will hold a grand reopening April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature giveaways as well as refreshments. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 1 with the White Hall Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday, April 30

PB Live to spotlight talent, jobs, youth programs

At 5 p.m. April 30, the city of Pine Bluff will host the second exhibition of Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Five. It will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend for an evening of performances by local talent, according to a news release. Local employers and summer camp organizers will also have booths available. Individuals are welcome to visit booths to find local job opportunities for all ages and summer programs for children and teens. Employers and organizations who are interested in setting up a booth should contact the mayor's office at (870) 730-2004.

Word of Faith hosts family service

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to the Family and Friends Day on April 30. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

Through Monday, May 1

Superintendents' scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship applications are available. The deadline to apply is May 1, according to a news release. The scholarship was created by former school district superintendents Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff; Thomas Gathen – Dollarway; David Rainey --Dumas; and Andrew Tolbert -- Warren. The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families in going to college. The student must be a graduating senior, have a minimum grade point average of 2.50, and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice. Applications are at the high school counselor's offices of each school district.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Carlton Saffa, chief market officer of Saracen Casino Resort. Breakfast tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of eight. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter. The Chamber is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023 and encourages participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth. Businesses interested in being in trade show may obtain booth space for $250 for Chamber members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Community Spotlight will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena. The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Saturday, May 6

Brunson sets first ward event

First Ward Council Member LaTisha Brunson invites residents to a Friends of the First Ward event at 6 p.m. May 6 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. "It will be my official welcome and I will be highlighting small businesses in my ward," Brunson said in a news release on Stuff In The Bluff.com. The attire is socially after 5. Food will be provided by Ward 1 restaurants. Participants are asked to RSVP by April 21 through email to brunsonward1@gmail.com.

VFW's National Day of Service set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs will assist, according to a news release. Speakers will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. There will be a special Vietnam Veterans Certificate Recognition by retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd, former Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. There will be service related vendors for the veterans, food trucks, health screenings, patriotic dances and other events. The community is invited to attend. For booth information or details, contact Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.

Beignning Saturday, May 6

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: May 6 -- John Horton Band; June 3 -- Kent Burnside Band; July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Monday, May 8

H to induct Sports Hall of Famers

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame banquet is set for May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hall James "Jitters" Morgan Community Center. Inductees for 2023 include: Distinguished Service Inductees: Doug Dorris and Dottie Vereen-Strahan; and Outstanding Athletes: Yvonne Neal, and Marc Stringer (posthumously.) Two outstanding seniors will be recognized and both will receive a $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release. The outstanding Senior Boys and Girls athletes will also be recognized. Anyone wishing to give to the scholarship fund may send donations to: Corey Jones, President, 119 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle AR,72113. Tickets to the banquet are $20 each and available from any committee member or in the WHHS principal's office.

Through Friday, May 12

UAPB panel seeks nominees for Hall of Fame

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. The association is celebrating the 14th year of inducting honorees into the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association Hall of Fame in the following fields: arts/visual, entertainment/media, athletics, business/industry, agriculture/fisheries/human sciences, community service, education, faith/theology, government/law, medicine/medical, military, science/technology, and lifetime achievement/posthumous. All entries must be received on or before May 12. Download the 2023 Hall of Fame Nomination Form at https://files.constantcontact.com/b3f1149a701/04dea6b3-9da6-4b44-8e7e-f07f035c1bce.pdf.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Through Thursday, May 25

Opening Reception set for "A Cast of Blues"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "A Cast of Blues" exhibition on view through May 25. The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. "A Cast of Blues" features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves. Her work "captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion," according to a news release.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, June 15

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.