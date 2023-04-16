CALS hosts celebration for cartoonist’s birthday

Friends and admirers of political cartoonist George Fisher gathered April 8 at the Central Arkansas Library's Darragh Center to celebrate his 100th birthday.

From 1976 to 1991, Fisher was the chief editorial cartoonist for the Arkansas Gazette. He later produced cartoons for the Arkansas Times. Fisher died Dec. 15, 2003.

The room was filled with Fisher's cartoons and books including his Old Guard Rest Home series. One of his most notable cartoons was Gov. Orval Faubus addressing the Legislature with everyone in the chamber, including legislators, statues, and even mice, looking like Faubus, according to CALS.

CALS Executive Director Nate Coulter welcomed guests. Longtime journalist Ernie Dumas was also among the speakers.

Special music was provided by the Rackensack Folklore Society which was founded in Mountain View in 1963 to promote and preserve folk music. Fisher, who had a cabin at nearby Timbo, organized a Pulaski County chapter in the mid-1960s and was a regular performer, according to the library system.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal