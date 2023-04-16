Camenzind pulls double duty in win

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hannah Camenzind didn't let multiple weather delays stop her from showing she could do it all for the University of Arkansas softball team Saturday at Bogle Park.

The freshman pitcher from Valley, Neb., allowed three hits with no earned runs in the circle. She also led the Razorbacks' bats with 2 for 3 hitting and 3 RBI as 10th-ranked Arkansas (30-12) run-ruled Alabama-Birmingham (21-20) 11-1 in five innings.

Camenzind earned her third win and increased her season batting average to .429. She hit a home run in her first collegiate at-bat during a 10-2 win over Southern Utah on Feb. 11.

"She can swing it, it's just finding a spot in the lineup to get her some at bats," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "She is a really great hitter. So it was nice to be able to kind of work the lineup today so she could pitch and hit."

She was not the only Hannah who had a good day for the Razorbacks. Junior third baseman Hannah Gammill reached base all three times she was at the plate. She tied Camenzind and left fielder Raigan Kramer with a team-high two hits and also walked.

"It's nice to get the hits, obviously, but it's how she looks in the box that is pleasing to me," Deifel said of Gammill. "And I know she feels a lot more comfortable -- it's how she's taking pitches, it's her approach, it's her swings that she's putting on pitches. Her overall presence in the box is 'Hannah,' and so that's what I really like."

Arkansas did its scoring in bunches. The Razorbacks scored four runs in the first inning and posted a seven-run fourth inning.

"It's been really contagious," Camenzind said of the team's hitting. "That's something the coaches talked about in the postgame huddle yesterday, like everything's contagious, whether it's bad at-bats or good at-bats. So once one person gets it going, it really fires the whole team up and the whole lineup really gets going after that."

Rylin Hedgecock got Arkansas on the scoreboard first with a two-run double in the first inning to score the two leadoff hitters, Reagan Johnson and Raigan Kramer. An RBI ground out by Lauren Camenzind and a Gammill single rounded out the four-run inning.

"It makes it a lot easier just having more confidence to throw the ball through the zone and let my defense work," Camenzind said about pitching with early run support. "You know, it's a lot easier when the defense has your back, and just those runs were great. The offense really did great today."

UAB capitalized on a pair of Arkansas errors in the third inning to score its lone run.

Arkansas found its hot hitting again in the fourth inning, as the Razorbacks scored seven runs on seven hits. It was the second game in which Arkansas put together big innings, as a night prior the Razorbacks scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning to defeat UAB 5-0.

"I think it clusters and they feed off each other, good and bad," Deifel said. "They feel each other's feelings, so when they can get into this mindset of just being really gritty and passing the bat, it catches on and it goes throughout the lineup. I think that is what we have seen and what we saw today for sure and saw at the end of yesterday.

The order worked around twice in the frame, as Camenzind had both of her hits -- a single and a double -- in the fourth inning.

"It was nice to get her in there, and she is somebody that we are always trying to get more at bats," Deifel said of Camenzind. "So it was nice to see her come through there."

The Razorbacks out-hit the Blazers 11-3 and have outscored UAB 16-1 in the series.

Arkansas will go for the series sweep at noon today.