Clairiere outduels rival in $1M Apple Blossom

HOT SPRINGS – Racing the weather as much as each other, Stonestreet Stables' Clairiere caught Secret Oath in the shadow of the wire to win Saturday's Grade I $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap as severe weather bore down on Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The 5-year-old daughter of Curlin waited until the final moments to pounce on the 3-5 favorite and 2022 Grade I Kentucky Oaks winner to get her third career Grade I victory under jockey Joel Rosario and give Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen his fourth win and second stakes victory on the day.

It was also his third Apple Blossom victory following champions Midnight Bisou and Untapable.

"[Tactically] it played out like everybody thought it would," said Asmussen, whose Skelly won the Grade III Count Fleet Spring Handicap earlier on the card. "I think [jockey] Joel [Rosario] is fabulous about the theory that I have -- races are from point A to point B. If you go from point A to point B as good as you can, you get the best outcome you can, whether it's favorable or not. She's a tremendous mare. She's really good."

Clairiere paid $5 and $2.40. Secret Oath paid $2.10 to place. There was no show wagering.

Strategy proved to be key in the four-horse field, with Rosario taking a risk that front-runner Hot and Sultry could sneak away and Secret Oath could get a perfect trip. However, Clairiere's closing kick arrived just in time to get the win by a neck as the 3-2 second choice. Secret Oath and jockey Tyler Gaffalione settled for second a neck behind with Hot and Sultry fading to third in a race without show wagering. The winning time was 1:43 1/5 for 1 1/16 miles over a fast track.

"She responded really well today," Rosario said. "I was watching the [No.] 1 horse in front of me [Secret Oath]. She did really great. She really dug in there. I was able to get there in time. She always tries really hard."

Clairiere improved her record to 7-5-3 in 18 starts and has now earned $2,831,392.

With a victory in the Count Fleet, Asmussen won his 100th and 101st stakes races in his career at Oaklawn.