Club news: QUILT, MUFON, orchids and more

Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. April 17 at Hyatt Place 348 E. VanAsche 72703 in Fayetteville. A Zoom option will also be available. You do not have to be a member to attend this meeting. Information about becoming a member, volunteering, and updates from our elected officials will be on the agenda. Washington County Democrats meets the third Monday of every month at this same time and location. Everyone welcome.

Information: chair@washcodemocrats.com.

QUILT Guild

Tomorrow's Heirlooms XVIII Quilt Show is being hosted by QUILT -- Quilters United in Learning Together -- from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. There will be more than 340 quilts, 24 vendors, a guild store, a quilt appraiser, a raffle quilt, the "Quilting Treasures Bed Turning" and a food vendor.

April 21 at 1 p.m., four "Quilting Treasures" -- longtime QUILT members -- will be presenting and talking about their quilts.

April 22 at 1 p.m., there will be a small quilt auction with a professional auctioneer. At 3 p.m., there will be the raffle quilt drawing. Alice McElwain, a certified AQS Quilt appraiser, will appraise quilts by appointment both days.

QUILT was formed in August 1985 in Springdale to promote the appreciation of the rich heritage of the art of quilting and to enhance each member's own quilting skills and knowledge and to expand and enrich the art of quilting for future generations. In the past four years, QUILT has donated more than 600 holiday placemats and stockings to area senior centers and more than 400 quilts to local community organizations and nonprofits as well as materials and funding for local youth programs and awards for area county fairs.

All proceeds of the quilt show are used to support the community and education outreach programs of QUILT.

Daily admission is $10 (19 and older), $5 (13-18), and free for ages 12 and younger.

Information: quiltguildnwa.com or email quiltguildnwa@gmail.com.

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon April 18 at the Fayetteville Public Library in the Ziegler Reception Room. The speaker will be Keaton Smith, a member of the Fayetteville School Board, who will talk about changes in the Fayetteville schools, including the new superintendent. Smith has opposition in the upcoming school board race.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

SUV

The John Talkington, Second Kansas Colored Infantry camp of the the Sons of Union Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Drennon-Scott Historic House, 324 N. Third St. in Van Buren.

The Sons of Union Veterans is a fraternal, patriotic organization of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy and Marines or those who served as U.S. government officials from 1861-65 during the Civil War.

The meeting is open to all.

Information: email jrainey1947@gmail.com

MUFON

The Northwest Section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport banquet room. Agenda topics will include Arkansas case reports including the case of the month, a review of the Pathways to Disclosure Project, book reports and highlights of the Ozark Mountain UFO Conference in Eureka Springs this month. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Orchids

Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. April 23 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. (Please use the south door.) This would be a great time to join OSO for only $10 per year as the organization has three speakers booked this spring and summer:

April 23: Kelly McCracken of High Desert Orchids, Albuquerque, N.M., will talk about growing under artificial light.

May 21: T.J. Hartung will talk about the orchids of Mexico.

June 25: Doug Needham, professor of horticulture and president of the Oklahoma Orchid Society.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Monthly raffles for members and occasional public auctions offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet at 1 p.m. April 24 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The guest speaker is Merrie Ford from Brown Town Quilts, Kansas City, Mo. Her presentation, "I Love Chocolate," showcases the color brown in a wide variety of quilts. She will talk about why people are attracted to certain colors and discuss ways to challenge ourselves as quilters to see colors in fresh ways. The program is personal, fun and informative, and consists of both slides and a trunk show. The vendors will be Ford showcasing her patterns and Linda Pumphrey with fabric.

Ford will also present a collage workshop on April 25, teaching the Laura Heine collage method. During the workshop, she will discuss color and value, movement and ways to make your work unique even when following a pattern. You must be registered, have paid the class fee to attend and also be prepared with your Laura Heine pattern and fabric.

Information: email admin@calicocutups.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on April 26 in Siloam Springs. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store at 1295 N. Mt. Olive St.

The walk will start and end at the Bob Henry Park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walks follow the Dogwood Springs greenway trail that meanders along Sager Creek and past John Brown University and continue through the historic downtown district.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Church of Christ Lodge, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

The meeting will feature Melissa Bond, the "Pumpkin Queen of Gentry." Social time begins at 5:30 with some members offering help with technology issues. Meetings are open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden, where fresh produce is donated to the food bank.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista, an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs, has announced a concert at 6:30 p.m. May 9 in observance of the 100th anniversary of National Music Week. The celebration of music and its value throughout the nation is the purpose of the celebration. National Music Week is May 7-14, and the theme is "Music... is a Worldwide Adventure."

The concert will be held at the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. Performers are Debra Hall and Bob Baker, piano duet; Robert Ritschel, baritone; Marilyn Lee, pianist; Garth Smith, pianist; Arlene Biebesheimer, soprano; H. Kahle von Bose, guitar and voice. The concert is free and open to the public.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Music Teachers

The Music Teacher's National Association conferred a Foundation Fellowship on Alline Fulton Phillips on March 27 at its national conference in Reno Nevada. The award recognizes lifetime accomplishments in piano. Phillips is a past president of the Arkansas Music Teachers Association.

Information: arkansasmta.org.

This years Tomorrows Heirlooms XVIII Quilt Show, set for April 21-22 at the Benton County Fairgrounds, will showcase more than 340 quilts, 24 vendors, a guild store, a quilt appraiser, a raffle quilt, the "Quilting Treasures Bed Turning" and a food vendor. It is hosted by Quilters United in Learning Together. (Courtesy photos)



