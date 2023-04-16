Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices April 4-10.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-36. Anesha Taylor-Gates v. Brad Gates

23-49. Russell Harper v. Cheryl Harper

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

04-557. Allen Attee v. Susan Attee

22-192. Andrea Womack v. Gary Don Womack

22-265. Grant Bowers v. Jillian Bowers

22-302. Jeffrey Neu v. Staci Neu

22-629. Silina Fitzer v. Andrew Fitzer

22-640. Glenn Hill v. Rhea Hill

22-811. Philip Carter v. Natalie Carter

23-25. Johnny Fortenberry v. Deborah Fortenberry

23-28. Amee Davis v. Hal Davis

23-79. Kimberl Henry v. Kenneth Henry

23-133. Crystal Sallis v. Tyler Sallis

23-152. Christina Robinson v. Keith Robinson

23-203. Brittany Nicole Ray v. Robert James Ray

