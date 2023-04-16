Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices April 4-10.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
23-36. Anesha Taylor-Gates v. Brad Gates
23-49. Russell Harper v. Cheryl Harper
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
04-557. Allen Attee v. Susan Attee
22-192. Andrea Womack v. Gary Don Womack
22-265. Grant Bowers v. Jillian Bowers
22-302. Jeffrey Neu v. Staci Neu
22-629. Silina Fitzer v. Andrew Fitzer
22-640. Glenn Hill v. Rhea Hill
22-811. Philip Carter v. Natalie Carter
23-25. Johnny Fortenberry v. Deborah Fortenberry
23-28. Amee Davis v. Hal Davis
23-79. Kimberl Henry v. Kenneth Henry
23-133. Crystal Sallis v. Tyler Sallis
23-152. Christina Robinson v. Keith Robinson
23-203. Brittany Nicole Ray v. Robert James Ray