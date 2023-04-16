Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces

by Terri OByrne | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded April 6-12 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

22-501. Cayla Sunderman v. Cody Sunderman

22-827. Carmen Maguire v. Christopher Maguire

22-915. Morena Cardoza v. Dagoberto Rodriguez Munoz

22-992. Mark Campbell v. Julie Campbell

22-1029. Sara Vaught v. Christopher Vaught

22-1102. Raul Reza Bustamante v. Teresa Reza

22-1129. Jaclyn Conklin v. Joseph Conklin

22-1317. Cody Curtis v. Shelly Curtis

22-1696. Jessica Farber v. Nathaniel Farber

22-1802. Lisa Chenoweth v. Chris Chenoweth

22-1806. Magda Racanac Estrada v. Ryan Benge

22-1848. Edward Maguire v. Josephine Maguire

22-1856. Brad Crabtree v. Kimberly Crabtree

22-1858. Siobhan Jambor v. John Jambor

22-1975 Sara Brady v. Matthew Gitchel

22-1998. Brittani Holdsworth v. Nyall Holdsworth

23-2. Amanda Sanders v. Alexis Sanders

23-81. Rafael Marin v. Carla Marin

23-203. Taylor Thompson v. David Thompson

23-212. Eric Hartjen v. Loryn Hartjen

23-233. Maria Pozo v. Wilfredo Calles

23-252. Kristin Coody v. Joshua Coody

23-274. Samantha Smith v. Christopher Smith

23-278. Eric Phillips v. Danielle Phillips

23-324. Megan Sponseller v. Robert Sponseller III

23-329. Kimberly Hatcher v. James Hatcher

23-344. Amanda Weldon v. Jeromy Weldon

23-373. Alexandra Garza v. Luis Castillo

23-518. Lidia Esperanza Alarcon v. Edward Anderson

WASHINGTON COUNTY

22-156. Jeremy Duck v. Kerry Duck

22-341. Savannah Heid v. John Jones

22-1641. Randi Hutchens v. Nicholas Hutchens

23-167. Jessica Anderson v. Shawn Anderson

23-174. Samantha Molz v. Michael Molz

23-248. Danny Henry v. Clara Henry

23-288. Lane Trobee v. Mackenzie Trobee

23-309. Amanda Brannan v. Jeremy Brannan

23-378. Katie Gensemer v. Dustin McKay

23-387. Haley Herrera v. Jose Herrera

23-411. Keooudone Keodouangsy v. Somsawat Keodouangsy

23-578. Chester Beck v. Perla Cortez

Print Headline: Divorces

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT