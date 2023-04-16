Education notebook

7 in state finalists for teaching award

Seven Arkansas teachers have been named 2023 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The National Science Foundation, on behalf of The White House, oversees the program that recognizes outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques and technology use in their classrooms.

The teachers are now eligible to be considered for recognition by the national committee.

Mathematics finalists are:

Laura Tinsley, Conway High School, Conway School District.

Morgan Trevathan, Annie Camp Junior High School, Jonesboro School District.

Theresa Watson, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

Science finalists are:

Christopher Coker, Camden Fairview High School, Camden Fairview School District.

Melisha Griffin, North Little Rock Center of Excellence, North Little Rock School District.

Patrycja Krakowiak, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

Mary Maris, Central High School, Little Rock School District.

Each year a national committee of scientists, mathematicians and educators recommends up to 108 teachers to receive presidential excellence awards in mathematics, science and computer science. Winners are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories, and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Teachers who are selected as national presidential excellence awardees each receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation and a trip to Washington, D.C., for a series of recognition events, professional development activities and an awards ceremony.

Applications taken to operate district

The Arkansas Department of Education has set noon April 18 as a deadline for organizations to notify the agency of their interest in serving as a third-party operator of what is now the state-controlled Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County.

The state Board of Education voted on Thursday to assume authority of the 306-student district and directed Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to explore entering into a transformation contract with a third party to operate the district as permitted by the new Arkansas LEARNS Act.

Act 237 of 2023 authorized a school district that has a D- or F-rated school or is in need of "Level 5 --intensive support" to be exempted from sanctions if the school board contracts with a charter school or another entity to operate a public school district transformation campus.

A commissioner's memo was distributed Friday inviting organizations to submit an intent to negotiate for the contract, which would go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

Those intentions are to be submitted by email to Stacy.Smith@ade.arkansas.gov.

Quiz Bowl finals set to air on PBS

Quiz Bowl 2023, which is the annual Arkansas Governor's Academic Competition for high school students, will be broadcast April 22 on Arkansas PBS, beginning at 9 a.m.

Additionally, the event showcasing the intellect of high school students across the state will be livestreamed at myarpbs.org/watch.

The first rounds of the contest will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second round will be from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

A total of 14 teams in seven conferences will compete in the state finals for scholarship money.

The first round of matches will include in order of appearance:

7A -- Fayetteville High School vs. Conway High School.

4A -- Bauxite High School vs. Arkadelphia High School.

5A -- Valley View High School vs. Batesville Charter High School.

3A -- Mountain View High School vs. Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville.

Matches will resume at 1:30 p.m. and feature in order of appearance:

6A -- Russellville High School vs. Benton High School.

1A -- Sacred Heart Catholic School vs. Norfork High School.

2A -- Haas Hall Academy Bentonville vs. Life Way Christian School.

Each match will last about one hour. Matches will be available to stream on YouTube at myarpbs.org/2023quizbowlplaylist in the week following the broadcast.

"Quiz Bowl" has been an Arkansas PBS tradition since 1985. In a series of questions, players must display their knowledge in literature, math, science, history, art, music and economics. Teams from across the state compete for the chance to represent The Natural State in national tournaments.

The Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association holds regional tournaments around the state in March. Teams are assigned to a site, and a random drawing places the teams on the pairing schedule. A percentage of teams in the tournament advance to the state tournament. The top two teams from each classification advance to the State Conference Finals.