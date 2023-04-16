Elliott plans to change little after time away from racing

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- Chase Elliott makes his return to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway with one thing on his mind: Winning.

And that approach won't change the rest of the season.

Elliott has missed the last six Cup Series races after breaking his leg during a freak snowboarding accident in Colorado, leaving him so far behind in the points race that his only realistic shot of making the NASCAR playoffs is winning a race.

"We are in a position where we are going to have to win, or at least that is how I have been looking at it," Elliott said.

"You miss a few weeks and you're pretty much going to have to win."

Elliott has been granted a waiver allowing him to compete for the Cup championship even though his injury did not occur on the track.

Elliott said while the setup of his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro and how he drives won't change, the overall strategy of how his team approaches today's 400-lap race will be different.

"We see guys shorten stages to try to get the win or whatever, going for points. Obviously, we don't need to go for points," Elliott said.

"So anytime you have decisions to make, the decision is going to be very easy -- you play the long game and try to win the event."

Elliott doesn't anticipate any modifications to the inside of the race car to accommodate his surgically-repaired leg. For the most part, it should be racing as usual.

"The leg is kind of tightly packed in there between the seat, the leg board and the knee-knocker. All of those have your left leg pretty tight," said Elliott, who won the 2020 fall race in Martinsville. "I feel like things are already the way I want them."

HAIL MELON

The last time NASCAR made a pit stop at Martinsville in October, Ross Chastain pulled off an impressive video game move when he intentionally rode the outside wall in turns three and four on the final lap slingshotting his No. 1 Chevrolet past Denny Hamlin at the finish line to secure a spot in NASCAR's "final four."

It was a bold move that quickly became known as "Hail Melon," garnering more than 225 million views and 1.2 billion impressions.

While NASCAR has since banned the wall-racing move, the eighth-generation watermelon farmer was invited to return to the track to help remove the "Martinsv" section of the wall that will be preserved as part of history.

"It was cool to take the afternoon and moment to physically take that piece of the wall out and preserve it," Chastain said.

"It's amazing to think about how many great drivers have raced at Martinsville in the past and how many great races have happened at the track. I'm proud to be a piece of something special."

BRISCOE'S SURGERY

This will be the final race for Chase Briscoe before undergoing surgery to repair his broken left middle finger.

Briscoe will wear a split this week at Martinsville but indicated on social media he'll need surgery to have pins and rods inserted. He doesn't expect to miss any races, although it's unclear how the injury will impact his driving.

"Still broken and hurting," Briscoe Tweeted.

He also posted an X-ray of his finger, which clearly showed a fracture.

William Byron greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)



FILE - Chase Elliott (9) looks on prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. The only thing on Elliotts mind this weekend is winning as he returns to racing at Martinsville Speedway after missing six races with a broken left leg sustained during a snowboarding accident. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)



Driver William Byron completes a lap during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)



William Byron (24) completes a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)



Christopher Bell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series dirt auto race, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tenn. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)



Kyle Busch spins late in the NASCAR Cup Series dirt auto race, leaving an eight-lap race to finish between Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick, with Bell declared the winner when several drivers were involved in a last-lap crash that created a caution, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tenn. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

